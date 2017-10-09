AUG 27 | Impacts of Manitoba Hydro's latest project; New documentary series spotlights Indigenous talent

This episode of GroundWire was produced on the traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the New Credit by the GroundWire National Coordinator team in Toronto, and hosted by Omme Salma Rahemtullah.
Headlines:
Skip The Dishes company sued for under-compensating workers | Michael Welch and Susan Huebert, CKUW
City of Montreal approves Public Consultation on Systemic Racism and Discrimination | Gaushika Mahadevan, CKUT
Update on Jumbo Glacier Resort vs. BC Ministry of Environment case | Catherine Fisher, CJLY
Features:
Impacts of Manitoba Hydro's latest project | Michael Welch, CKUW
New documentary series on up and coming Indigenous artists | Michael Welch, CKUW
Community Radio Report:
Christian Radio Station application threatens existence of Mohawk community radio station | Gaushika Mahadevan, CKUT
Music:
Leonard Sumner, Memories from the album Standing in the Light
Leonard Sumner, The Ceremony from the Album Standing in the Light
