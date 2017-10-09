The Media Co-op

Community Radio News from Coast to Coast to Coast

by GroundWire

AUG 27 | Impacts of Manitoba Hydro's latest project; New documentary series spotlights Indigenous talent

This episode of GroundWire was produced on the traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the New Credit by the GroundWire National Coordinator team in Toronto, and hosted by Omme Salma Rahemtullah.

Headlines: 
Skip The Dishes company sued for under-compensating workers | Michael Welch and Susan Huebert, CKUW
City of Montreal approves Public Consultation on Systemic Racism and Discrimination | Gaushika Mahadevan, CKUT
Update on Jumbo Glacier Resort vs. BC Ministry of Environment case | Catherine Fisher, CJLY

Features:

Impacts of Manitoba Hydro's latest project | Michael Welch, CKUW
New documentary series on up and coming Indigenous artists | Michael Welch, CKUW

Community Radio Report: 
Christian Radio Station application threatens existence of Mohawk community radio station | Gaushika Mahadevan, CKUT

Thanks to all our contributors for this week's episode. 

Music: 
Leonard Sumner, Memories from the album Standing in the Light
Leonard Sumner, The Ceremony from the Album Standing in the Light

Topics: Indigenous
Tags: community radio, hydro, Indigenous, environment, Labour

