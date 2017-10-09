The Media Co-op

Local Independent News

The network: Media Co-op The Dominion Halifax Vancouver Montreal Toronto
More independent news:
Do you want free independent news delivered weekly? sign up now
Can you support independent journalists with $5? donate today!
Home
ShareTweetEmail
Reviewed by Media Co-op editors. copyeditedfact checked [?]

Canadian MPs relaunch Palestine-focused Parliamentary Group

by Under The Olive Tree

Canadian MPs relaunch Palestine-focused Parliamentary Group

We talked with author and activist, Yves Engler, about his new article "Ottawa’s foreign policy swamp, an unhealthy quagmire".

In his article, Yves talks about the 17 internationally-focused associations and groups in the Canadian Parliament and what they reflect about power relations in the world. All these parliamentary bodies are partially supported and funded by the government. One of these groups is focused on Israel, no group is dedicated to Palestine.

But, recently, a group of parliamentarians launched their own Palestine-focused group on a voluntary basis, and in March, the group organized a trip to Palestine for Canadian MPs.

***
The interview was conducted by Sawssan Kaddoura for Under The Olive Tree (www.facebook.com/uot.ckut)

 

ShareTweetEmail
Socialize:
Want more grassroots coverage?
Join the Media Co-op today.
Topics: Governance
Tags: lobbyingsolidarityParliamentottawaCanadaIsraelPalestine

Creative Commons license icon Creative Commons license icon

About the poster

Trusted by 0 other users.
Has posted 32 times.
View Under The Olive Tree's profile »

Recent Posts:

picture of Under The Olive Tree

Under The Olive Tree (Under The Olive Tree)
Montreal - Palestine
Member since July 2014

About:

Under the Olive Tree is a Montreal-based radio show that discusses various topics related to Palestine. It airs Live on CKUT 90.3 FM in Montreal, Quebec (ckut.ca - 11am to 12pm) and on CFRC 101.9 FM in Kingston, Ontario (cfrc.ca - 4pm to 5pm). For more information, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/uot.ckut

115 words
bar baz
Join the media co-op today
Things the Media Co-op does: Support
Things the Media Co-op does: Report
Things the Media Co-op does: Network
Things the Media Co-op does: Educate
Things the Media Co-op does: Discover
Things the Media Co-op does: Cooperate
Things the Media Co-op does: Build
Things the Media Co-op does: Amplify

User login

Round Table Discussions

Beyond Stop Harper
Advertisement

Languages


Google+
Subscribe to the Dominion $25/year

The Media Co-op's flagship publication features in-depth reporting, original art, and the best grassroots news from across Canada and beyond. Sign up now!