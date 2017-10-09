Canadian MPs relaunch Palestine-focused Parliamentary Group

We talked with author and activist, Yves Engler, about his new article "Ottawa’s foreign policy swamp, an unhealthy quagmire".

In his article, Yves talks about the 17 internationally-focused associations and groups in the Canadian Parliament and what they reflect about power relations in the world. All these parliamentary bodies are partially supported and funded by the government. One of these groups is focused on Israel, no group is dedicated to Palestine.

But, recently, a group of parliamentarians launched their own Palestine-focused group on a voluntary basis, and in March, the group organized a trip to Palestine for Canadian MPs.

***

The interview was conducted by Sawssan Kaddoura for Under The Olive Tree (www.facebook.com/uot.ckut)