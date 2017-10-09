audio Posted by Posted by waawaaskesh on October 18, 2018

Clive Doucet on the Zibi project and development approval problems at City of Ottawa

10-minute audio about condo project at Chaudiere Falls sacred site

Talk by the current City of Ottawa mayoral candidate and former city councilor, from a panel discussion where the other two speakers were Douglas Cardinal and Cathy Remus, June 2016 hosted by the citizens' group Stop Windmill: Student and Labour Allies for Akikodjiwan.

More talks about the Chaudiere Falls, Zibi condo project, and Algonquin rights - from Wolf Lake FN Chief Harry St. Denis, Algonquin Anishinabekwe and Grandmother Verna McGregor, and Carleton PhD student Kanatase Horn - are posted with Clive Doucet's at:

https://equitableeducation.ca/2018/multimedia-akikpautik-akikodjiwan

Doucet is the frontrunning challenger to current mayor Jim Watson's re-election campaign. Watson has been an instrumental supporter of the Zibi condo development project, both with the 2014 re-zoning of the islands at the site for development and a 2018 $61 million city grant to the developers to help clean up the site.

