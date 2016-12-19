audio Posted by Posted by Dominion Podcast on December 31, 2016

copyedited fact checked editors' pick [?] Reviewed by Media Co-op editors.

Dominion Podcast 03 - The Enbridge Line 9 Pipeline

by Dominion Podcast



Pipeline Map via Line 9 Communities Pipeline Map via Line 9 Communities

On this episode of the Dominion Podcast, we talk about Enbridge’s Line 9 pipeline.

We spoke with Myeengun Henry (COTTFN Band Council) about the Chippewas of the Thames’ Supreme Court case, Richard Kuprewicz (Accufacts) about the independent report he wrote in 2013, and Vanessa Gray (Aamjiwnaang Solidarity) about the direct actions that shut down the pipeline last year.

To learn more about the issues we spoke about on this episode, you can visit ChippewasSolidarity.org, Line9Communities.com, or AamjiwnaangSolidarity.com. You can read Richard Kuprewicz’s report on Line 9b here along with the National Resources Defense Council's report here.

The Dominion podcast is recorded at the studios of CKUT in occupied Tio'tiah:ke (Montreal), Kanien’kehá:ka territory. You can subscribe using any podcast app or follow us on Soundcloud. We release a new episode at the end of each month.

For a more in-depth account of the COTTFN Supreme Court hearing, we recommend reading the recent Media Coop report by Rachel Avery and Dan Kellar.

Socialize:



Join the Media Co-op today. Want more grassroots coverage?

160 words

bar baz