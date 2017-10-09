The Media Co-op

February 16 | Hands Off Venezuela, Quebec’s Anti-Immigrant Bill, Anti-Gentrification Protests in Parc-Ex

Community Radio News from Coast to Coast to Coast

by Groundwire News

February 16 | Hands Off Venezuela, Quebec’s Anti-Immigrant Bill, Anti-Gentrification Protests in Parc-Ex

This episode of GroundWire was produced at CKUT 90.3FM on the unceded territories of the Anishinaabe and the Haudenosaunee, as well as CKUW 95.9FM in Winnipeg on occupied Anishinaabeg Akiin, the homeland of the Métis nation, and the historical territory of the Nehiyawak and the Nakota by producer Michael Welch.

Download Links:

http://www.groundwirenews.ca/Gmnfv

http://previous.ncra.ca/dspProgramDetail.cfm?programID=215814

Headlines:

First Provincially-Funded Overdose Prevention Centre in Nelson, B.C. | Catherine Fisher, CJLY

Manitoba-Headquartered Corporation Involved in Labrador Hydro Mega Development | David Fort, CHMR

Protests Against Education Cuts under Ontario's Ford Government | Elizabeth Boyd

Features: 

Hands Off Venezuela Protests | Michael Welch, CKUW; Chris Cook, CFUV

Organizers against CAQ's Anti-Immigrant Bill 9 | Josh Dimakakos and Rian Adamian, CKUT

Anti-Gentrification Protests against Student Housing in Parc-Ex | Lizzie Chatham, CKUT

Community radio report:

CKUW's 20th Anniversary FUNDrive | Michael Welch, CKUW

Music:
Elisapie Isaac - Navvatara

 

Tags: caqdrug policydamhydroMuskrat FallsCanada Hands Off Venezuela%23Gentrification
