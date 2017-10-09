February 16 | Hands Off Venezuela, Quebec’s Anti-Immigrant Bill, Anti-Gentrification Protests in Parc-Ex

This episode of GroundWire was produced at CKUT 90.3FM on the unceded territories of the Anishinaabe and the Haudenosaunee, as well as CKUW 95.9FM in Winnipeg on occupied Anishinaabeg Akiin, the homeland of the Métis nation, and the historical territory of the Nehiyawak and the Nakota by producer Michael Welch.
Headlines:
First Provincially-Funded Overdose Prevention Centre in Nelson, B.C. | Catherine Fisher, CJLY
Manitoba-Headquartered Corporation Involved in Labrador Hydro Mega Development | David Fort, CHMR
Protests Against Education Cuts under Ontario's Ford Government | Elizabeth Boyd
Features:
Hands Off Venezuela Protests | Michael Welch, CKUW; Chris Cook, CFUV
Organizers against CAQ's Anti-Immigrant Bill 9 | Josh Dimakakos and Rian Adamian, CKUT
Anti-Gentrification Protests against Student Housing in Parc-Ex | Lizzie Chatham, CKUT
Community radio report:
CKUW's 20th Anniversary FUNDrive | Michael Welch, CKUW
Music:
Elisapie Isaac - Navvatara
