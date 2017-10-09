The Media Co-op

GroundWire | Anti-Racist Action in Montreal, Rejecting Fish Farms in BC, Stopping Mass Eviction in Ottawa

Community radio news from coast to coast to coast

by GroundWire

This episode of GroundWire was produced on occupied at CKUW 95.9fm in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on occupied Anishinaabe-Akiin, the homeland of the Métis, and the traditional territory of the Nehiyawak and the Nakota. It was hosted by Michael Welch.

Headlines

Montreal Mayor’s plan to address safe housing plan | Julia Bugiel, CKUT

Seeking accountability for five year old diesel spill | Catherine Fisher, CJLY

Winnipeg hosts a Keeping Families together rally | Michael Welch, CKUW

Features

Anti-Racist organize against La Meute Canada Day event | Julia Bugiel, CKUT

Opposing fish farming in B.C. | Chris Cook, CFUV

Stopping the Mass evictions in Ottawa | Neal Rockwell, CKUT

Community Radio Report

CKUW hosts another radio camp for kids despite funding challenges | Michael Welch, CKUW

We thank all our contributors including Julia Bugiel,  Catherine Fisher, Michael Welch, Chris Cook, and Neal Rockwell, as well as Greg Macdougal. 

This episode of GroundWire was produced on occupied Anishinaabe-Akiin, the homeland of the Metis, and the traditional territory of the Nehiyawak and the Nakota.

Music this week was “Take Me Home” by Indian City from the album “Here and Now”, and “Sun Tries” by The Young Pixels  from the album “Fever of Becoming.”

 

