GroundWire | April 10

Protesting trophy Grizzly Bear hunt, Reactions to most racist city title & Canadian extradited

by GroundWire



This episode of GW was produced on unceded Mohawk Territory in Montreal at CKUT 90.3fm.

Headlines:

NDP Convention on leadership rules & opposing pipelines | Anna Houston, CKUW

International student views of Montreal ranking as "best student city in the world" | Emmy Landry, CKUT

Features:

Speak out in Victoria for banning British Columbia’s trophy Grizzly Bear hunting season | Chris Cook, CFUV

Residents of Winnipeg react to privilege and racism after the city declared most racist in Canada | Mahlet Cuff and Anna Sigrithur, CKUW

Canadian sociology professor Hassan Diab extradited to France on trumped-up charges of terrorism | Eva Battut + Marie Crabie, CKUT

Community Radio Report:

Members of Radio Centre-ville demonstrated against the undemocratic commercialization of its air waves | Eva Battut, CKUT

Music:

Our music in this episode is from River’s Gunna Rise by Lehzer by CKUT from a demo recorded in December 2014

Thanks to all our contributors for this week’s episode. We also thank J’Quez, Djenaba Dayle, Omme Salma-Rahemtullah, and Gretchen King.

