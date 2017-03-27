The Media Co-op

GroundWire | April 10

Protesting trophy Grizzly Bear hunt, Reactions to most racist city title & Canadian extradited

by GroundWire

GW logo
GW logo
DEADLINE EXTENDED - Join the GW COORDINATION TEAM!
Applications due Monday, April 24: http://www.groundwirenews.ca/kxZI0

This episode of GW was produced on unceded Mohawk Territory in Montreal at CKUT 90.3fm.

Headlines:

NDP Convention on leadership rules & opposing pipelines | Anna Houston, CKUW

International student views of Montreal ranking as "best student city in the world" | Emmy Landry, CKUT

Features:

Speak out in Victoria for banning British Columbia’s trophy Grizzly Bear hunting season | Chris Cook, CFUV

Residents of Winnipeg react to privilege and racism after the city declared most racist in Canada | Mahlet Cuff and Anna Sigrithur, CKUW

Canadian sociology professor Hassan Diab extradited to France on trumped-up charges of terrorism | Eva Battut + Marie Crabie, CKUT

Community Radio Report:

Members of Radio Centre-ville demonstrated against the undemocratic commercialization of its air waves | Eva Battut, CKUT

Music:

Our music in this episode is from River’s Gunna Rise by Lehzer by CKUT from a demo recorded in December 2014

Thanks to all our contributors for this week’s episode. We also thank J’Quez, Djenaba Dayle, Omme Salma-Rahemtullah, and Gretchen King.

Pitch to GroundWire!

Take part in the next episode of GroundWire! The deadline for pitches is Saturday, April 15, and final pieces are due Thursday, April 20. Check out our priority bureaus and our format here. Don't worry if your piece, or raw audio, doesn't fit our GW requirements, we can edit it!

Tune in again on April 24 for the next episode of GroundWire.

GroundWire Coordination Team

EMAIL - groundwireprod@gmail.com

extraditionLaw/CourtsNDPpipelinesracismstudentstrophy huntingenvironment

