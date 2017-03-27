GroundWire | April 24, 2017

This episode of GroundWire was produced on Anishinabe territory in Thunder Bay, ON part of the Robinson Superior Treaty, home of the Fort William First Nation
Headlines
The Worsening fentanyl Crisis in Vancouver’s downtown Eastside | Omme-Salma Rahemtullah with files from Gunargie O’Sullivan, Community Access Television
The Walk for water begins on the shores of Lake Superior | Jayal Chung, CILU
Features
Hands Off Syria Demo in Montreal, to denounce US bombing of Syria | Yafa Marouf, CKUT
A discussion of ongoing child apprehension in Indigenous families and communities | Carly Forbes with files from Gunargie O’Sullivan, CFRO
Community Radio Report
The CRTC held a public hearing to hear from applicants for licenses type B Native Radio stations | Courtney Harrop, GroundWire
Produced and Hosted by Carly Forbes and Jayal Chung
GroundWire thanks all of its contributors! Thank you also to Gretchen King and Saja Marouf
Music this week was Rain by Nick Sherman from the Album Knives and Wildrice
Pitch to the next episode by Monday May 1st.
