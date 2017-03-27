audio Posted by Posted by GroundWire Production on April 23, 2017

GroundWire | April 24, 2017

Hands off Syria, Apprehension of Indigenous Children, CRTC hearing of Indigenous Radio Station Applicants

by Groundwire News Collective

This episode of GroundWire was produced on Anishinabe territory in Thunder Bay, ON part of the Robinson Superior Treaty, home of the Fort William First Nation

Headlines

The Worsening fentanyl Crisis in Vancouver’s downtown Eastside | Omme-Salma Rahemtullah with files from Gunargie O’Sullivan, Community Access Television

The Walk for water begins on the shores of Lake Superior | Jayal Chung, CILU

Features

Hands Off Syria Demo in Montreal, to denounce US bombing of Syria | Yafa Marouf, CKUT

A discussion of ongoing child apprehension in Indigenous families and communities | Carly Forbes with files from Gunargie O’Sullivan, CFRO

Community Radio Report

The CRTC held a public hearing to hear from applicants for licenses type B Native Radio stations | Courtney Harrop, GroundWire

Produced and Hosted by Carly Forbes and Jayal Chung

GroundWire thanks all of its contributors! Thank you also to Gretchen King and Saja Marouf

Music this week was Rain by Nick Sherman from the Album Knives and Wildrice

Download at groundwirenews.ca Pitch to the next episode by Monday May 1st.

