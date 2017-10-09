GroundWire | April 9

Download Links
Headlines
National Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in Vancouver | Co-op Radio, Gunargie O'Sullivan
Annual 7th Generation Walk for Mother Earth in Winnipeg | Michael Welch, CKUW
Actions against Community Organizer’s Deportation | Sejeong Park, CKUT
Manitoba Hydro Board Resignations | Michael Welch, CKUW
Vigil for Palestine | Gretchen King, CKUT
Community Radio Report
Celebrate Earth Day 2018 with second annual Wetland broadcast | Co-op Radio
We thank all of our contributors, as well as Gau Mahadevan for making this episode possible.
Music this week was by Buffy Sainte-Marie & Tanya Tagaq.
Pitch to the Next Episode
Send your pitches to groundwireprod@gmail.com by Tuesday April 17.
