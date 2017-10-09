The Media Co-op

GroundWire | April 9

Actions against Deportation, Manitoba Hydro Board Resignations, & Vigil for Palestine

by GroundWire Production

This episode of GroundWire was produced on the unceded territory of the Mohawk and Algonquin peoples in Montreal by Gretchen King.

Download Links

http://groundwirenews.ca/

Headlines
 

National Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in Vancouver | Co-op Radio, Gunargie O'Sullivan

Annual 7th Generation Walk for Mother Earth in Winnipeg | Michael Welch, CKUW

Features

Actions against Community Organizer’s Deportation | Sejeong Park, CKUT

Manitoba Hydro Board Resignations | Michael Welch, CKUW

Vigil for Palestine | Gretchen King, CKUT

Community Radio Report

Celebrate Earth Day 2018 with second annual Wetland broadcast | Co-op Radio

We thank all of our contributors, as well as Gau Mahadevan for making this episode possible.

Music this week was by Buffy Sainte-Marie & Tanya Tagaq.

Pitch to the Next Episode

Send your pitches to groundwireprod@gmail.com by Tuesday April 17.


GroundWire Coordination Team
 
 

 

Tags: earth daydeportationPalestineMMIWLaw/Courtsindigenoushydro
