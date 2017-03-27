The Media Co-op

GroundWire | August 28

Unsanctioned Overdose Prevention Site goes up in Toronto & WSDA take on coastal fish farms in BC

by GroundWire Production

GW Logo
This episode of GroundWire is produced by CKUT 90.3FM in Montreal broadcasting from the traditional unceded territory of the Haudenosaunee (Mohawk) nation.
 

Headlines

 
Parkdale Renters Strike in Toronto ends in victory | Omme-Salma Rahemtullah, GW

Traditional Mi’kmaq District Chiefs oppose Junex projects in Gaspesie, Quebec | Greg Macdougall, Media Co-op, with files from Collectif Anarchives

 
Features
 
Unsanctioned Overdose Prevention Site goes up in Toronto | Mick Sweetman, CJRU
 
Wild Salmon Defenders Alliance take on coastal fish farms in BC | Gunargie O'Sullivan, Co-op Radio
 
Community Radio Report
 
Youth Radio Camp takes over CKUT's airwaves | Tamara Filyavich, CKUT
 
Music this week was by Oz 12 and Cathy Cook.

Pitch to GroundWire!

Take part in the next episode of GroundWire releasing on September 11th! The deadline for pitches is Tuesday, Sept. 5, and final pieces are due Friday, Sept. 8.

GroundWire Coordination Team

 

Tags: youth, wild salmon, rent strike, overdose prevention, indigenous, housing, health, fish farms, environment

