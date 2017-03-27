GroundWire | August 28

by GroundWire Production

This episode of GroundWire is produced by CKUT 90.3FM in Montreal broadcasting from the traditional unceded territory of the Haudenosaunee (Mohawk) nation.

Headlines

Parkdale Renters Strike in Toronto ends in victory | Omme-Salma Rahemtullah, GW

Traditional Mi’kmaq District Chiefs oppose Junex projects in Gaspesie, Quebec | Greg Macdougall, Media Co-op, with files from Collectif Anarchives

Features

Unsanctioned Overdose Prevention Site goes up in Toronto | Mick Sweetman, CJRU

Wild Salmon Defenders Alliance take on coastal fish farms in BC | Gunargie O'Sullivan, Co-op Radio

Community Radio Report

Youth Radio Camp takes over CKUT's airwaves | Tamara Filyavich, CKUT

Music this week was by Oz 12 and Cathy Cook.