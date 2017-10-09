audio Posted by Posted by GroundWire Production on January 15, 2019

GroundWire Dec 17 | Brazilian and Guatemalan solidarity, Closing of Advocate for Children and Youth

Community Radio News from Coast to Coast to Coast

by Groundwire News

Description: This episode of GroundWire was produced by the GroundWire National Coordination Team on the Traditional Territory of the Mississaugas of the New Credit.

Headlines

Supporters criticize Canadian approach to Venezuela | Michael Welch, CKUW

New report shows Ontario employment and income inequality along racial and gender lines | Catherine Fisher, CJLY

Features

Ottawa community members stand in solidarity with Brazilian and Guatemalan activists | Greg Macdougall, EquitableEducation.ca and Michael Welch, CKUW

Closing of the Ontario Provincial Advocate for Children and Youth | Elizabeth Boyd, CJRU

Follow-up on Canadian Mining in Honduras and the Migrant Caravan | Billie Pierre, Media Coop and CFRO

Community Radio Report

Win for Indigenous voices as CRTC rejects a new Christian music radio station allowing Kanesatake United Voices Radio to keep its frequency | Gau Mahadevan, CKUT

Music this week was 'Mister Ty' by the Black Bear Singers from their album 'Notcimik,' and 'Close' by LAL from their album 'Find Safety'

