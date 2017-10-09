The Media Co-op

Local Independent News

The network: Media Co-op The Dominion Halifax Vancouver Montreal Toronto
More independent news:
Do you want free independent news delivered weekly? sign up now
Can you support independent journalists with $5? donate today!
Home
ShareTweetEmail
Reviewed by Media Co-op editors. copyeditedfact checked [?]

GroundWire Dec 17 | Brazilian and Guatemalan solidarity, Closing of Advocate for Children and Youth

Community Radio News from Coast to Coast to Coast

by Groundwire News

GroundWire Dec 17 | Brazilian and Guatemalan solidarity, Closing of Advocate for Children and Youth

GroundWire Dec 17 | Brazilian and Guatemalan solidarity, Closing of Advocate for Children and Youth
Description: This episode of GroundWire was produced by the GroundWire National Coordination Team on the Traditional Territory of the Mississaugas of the New Credit.

Headlines

Supporters criticize Canadian approach to Venezuela | Michael Welch, CKUW

New report shows Ontario employment and income inequality along racial and gender lines | Catherine Fisher, CJLY

Features

Ottawa community members stand in solidarity with Brazilian and Guatemalan activists | Greg Macdougall, EquitableEducation.ca and Michael Welch, CKUW

Closing of the Ontario Provincial Advocate for Children and Youth | Elizabeth Boyd, CJRU

Follow-up on Canadian Mining in Honduras and the Migrant Caravan | Billie Pierre, Media Coop and CFRO

Community Radio Report

Win for Indigenous voices as CRTC rejects a new Christian music radio station allowing Kanesatake United Voices Radio to keep its frequency | Gau Mahadevan, CKUT

Music this week was 'Mister Ty' by the Black Bear Singers from their album 'Notcimik,' and 'Close' by LAL from their album 'Find Safety'

 

ShareTweetEmail
Socialize:
Want more grassroots coverage?
Join the Media Co-op today.
Tags: community radioGuatemalaBrazil%23migrantjusticeracismSolidarity with Venezuela
163 words
bar baz
Join the media co-op today
Things the Media Co-op does: Support
Things the Media Co-op does: Report
Things the Media Co-op does: Network
Things the Media Co-op does: Educate
Things the Media Co-op does: Discover
Things the Media Co-op does: Cooperate
Things the Media Co-op does: Build
Things the Media Co-op does: Amplify

User login

Round Table Discussions

Beyond Stop Harper
Advertisement

Languages


Google+
Subscribe to the Dominion $25/year

The Media Co-op's flagship publication features in-depth reporting, original art, and the best grassroots news from across Canada and beyond. Sign up now!