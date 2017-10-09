GroundWire Dec 17 | Brazilian and Guatemalan solidarity, Closing of Advocate for Children and Youth
Description: This episode of GroundWire was produced by the GroundWire National Coordination Team on the Traditional Territory of the Mississaugas of the New Credit.
Headlines
Supporters criticize Canadian approach to Venezuela | Michael Welch, CKUW
New report shows Ontario employment and income inequality along racial and gender lines | Catherine Fisher, CJLY
Features
Ottawa community members stand in solidarity with Brazilian and Guatemalan activists | Greg Macdougall, EquitableEducation.ca and Michael Welch, CKUW
Closing of the Ontario Provincial Advocate for Children and Youth | Elizabeth Boyd, CJRU
Follow-up on Canadian Mining in Honduras and the Migrant Caravan | Billie Pierre, Media Coop and CFRO
Community Radio Report
Win for Indigenous voices as CRTC rejects a new Christian music radio station allowing Kanesatake United Voices Radio to keep its frequency | Gau Mahadevan, CKUT
Music this week was 'Mister Ty' by the Black Bear Singers from their album 'Notcimik,' and 'Close' by LAL from their album 'Find Safety'
