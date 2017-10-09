audio Posted by Posted by GroundWire Production on January 15, 2019

GroundWire Dec 31 | 2018 Year in Review

Community Radio News from Coast to Coast to Coast

by Groundwire News

This episode of GroundWire was produced on the traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the New Credit. This episode of GroundWire will look back at significant stories from the first half of 2018. Here is 2018 year in review

Headlines

Jan 29: National Day of Action in Support of Tim Horton’s Workers | Cathy Inouye, CKUT

Feb 26: Survivors who condemn the 60s scoop settlement get organized in Manitoba | Michael Welch, CKUW

May 7: Toxic Misogyny and the Toronto Van Attack | Mick Sweetman, CJRU

Features

Feb 26: Day of action seeking justice for Colten (Coco) Boushie | Trina Slapcoff, CKUT

Feb 12: Coverage of January 29th commemoration vigils in Winnipeg, Toronto and Montreal | Alon Weinberg, CKUW; Chelsey Gould, CJRU; Gau Mahadevan, CKUT

June 18: Meeting of G7 Leaders in Quebec sparks grassroots resistance | Gau Mahadevan, CKUT

Community Radio Report

April 10: Members of Radio Centre-ville demonstrated against the undemocratic commercialization of its air waves | Eva Battut, CKUT

