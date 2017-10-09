audio Posted by Posted by GroundWire Production on December 18, 2017

GroundWire | December 18

Montreal out for Jerusalem and Transit Fares Hiked in Winnipeg

by GroundWire Production



This episode of GroundWire was produced by the Nation Coordination Team from Montreal on the traditional territory of the Haudenosaunee and Anishnabee nations.

Download http://www.groundwirenews.ca/79g2c Headlines Challenging the import of wines labeled Product of Israel | Michael Welch, CKUW BC NDP government approves Site C hydroelectric dam project | Gunargie O’Sullivan and Anushka Azadi, Co-op Radio

Features Montreal out for Jerusalem | Yafa Marouf and Gretchen King, CKUT

Winnipeg authorizes hike in transit fares | Michael Welch, CKUW

[The names in that feature were, in order of appearance: Josh Brandon, Joseph Kornelsen, Nicolette Richardson, Carlos Sosa, & Loren Remillard]

Community Radio Report

Reflections from Smoke Signals (CHRW) on nearly 30 yrs of Community Radio Programming | Gretchen King, CKUT

Music this week was Rise by the Narcicyst and Hamdan Al-Abri, plus Apartheid by Three Little Birds.

We thank all of our amazing contributors who were part of this episode.

