Reviewed by Media Co-op editors. copyeditedfact checked
[?
]
GroundWire | December 18
Montreal out for Jerusalem and Transit Fares Hiked in Winnipeg
by GroundWire Production
GW Logo
This episode of GroundWire was produced by the Nation Coordination Team from Montreal on the traditional territory of the Haudenosaunee and Anishnabee nations.
Download
Headlines
Challenging the import of wines labeled Product of Israel | Michael Welch, CKUW
BC NDP government approves Site C hydroelectric dam project | Gunargie O’Sullivan and Anushka Azadi, Co-op Radio
Features
Montreal out for Jerusalem | Yafa Marouf and Gretchen King, CKUT
Winnipeg authorizes hike in transit fares | Michael Welch, CKUW
[The names in that feature were, in order of appearance: Josh Brandon, Joseph Kornelsen, Nicolette Richardson, Carlos Sosa, & Loren Remillard]
Community Radio Report
Reflections from Smoke Signals (CHRW) on nearly 30 yrs of Community Radio Programming | Gretchen King, CKUT
Music this week was Rise by the Narcicyst and Hamdan Al-Abri, plus Apartheid by Three Little Birds.
We thank all of our amazing contributors who were part of this episode.
About the poster
GroundWire Production
(GroundWire Coordination Team)
Canada
Member since April 2010
About:
147 words
bar baz