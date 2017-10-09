The Media Co-op

GroundWire | December 18

Montreal out for Jerusalem and Transit Fares Hiked in Winnipeg

by GroundWire Production

This episode of GroundWire was produced by the Nation Coordination Team from Montreal on the traditional territory of the Haudenosaunee and Anishnabee nations.
 

Download

 

Headlines

Challenging the import of wines labeled Product of Israel | Michael Welch, CKUW
 
BC NDP government approves Site C hydroelectric dam project | Gunargie O’Sullivan and Anushka Azadi, Co-op Radio
 

Features

Montreal out for Jerusalem | Yafa Marouf and Gretchen King, CKUT

 
Winnipeg authorizes hike in transit fares | Michael Welch, CKUW
  
[The names in that feature were, in order of appearance: Josh Brandon, Joseph Kornelsen, Nicolette Richardson, Carlos Sosa, & Loren Remillard]
 
Community Radio Report
 
Reflections from Smoke Signals (CHRW) on nearly 30 yrs of Community Radio Programming | Gretchen King, CKUT
 
Music this week was Rise by the Narcicyst and Hamdan Al-Abri, plus Apartheid by Three Little Birds.
 
We thank all of our amazing contributors who were part of this episode.
Tags: transit faresSmoke SignalsPalestineLaw/CourtsJerusalemindigenoushydrodam
