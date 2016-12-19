GroundWire | December 19, 2016

This episode of GW was produced on unceded Mohawk Territory in Montreal at CKUT.
Headlines:
Kurdish students in Toronto gathering signatures for release of Turkish MPs | GroundWire
Viola Desmond honoured on new $10 bill | Glen Ess, CIVL
International Civil Aviation Organization climate initiatives | Emmy Landre, CKUT
Features:
December 5 Day of Action against pipelines in Solidarity with Standing Rock in Thunder Bay and Montreal | Carly Forbes, GroundWire and Charlie O'Connor, CKUT
REM (Rèseau èlectrique mètropolitain) propose new commuter rail lines in Montreal | Emmy Landre, CKUT
Nova Scotia discusses approaches to regulating cannabis legalization | Sarah Newton, QCCR
Community Radio Report:
CFUZ gets a new recording studio - Jackie Del Rizzo, CFUZ
Music:
The Stranger by Gord Downie
Black Snacks by A Tribe Called Red and Prolific the Rapper
Hosts: Emily Enhorning and Jessica Szarek
GroundWire thanks all of its contributors as well as CKUT’s volunteers, Djenaba Dayle, Braden Alexander, Omme-Salma Rahemtullah, Gretchen King, and Aaron Lakoff.
The Media Co-op's flagship publication features in-depth reporting, original art, and the best grassroots news from across Canada and beyond. Sign up now!