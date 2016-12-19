audio Posted by Posted by GroundWire Production on December 19, 2016

GroundWire | December 19, 2016

D5 Day of Action against pipelines, Montreal light rail project, Cannabis regulation in Nova Scotia

by GroundWire

This episode of GW was produced on unceded Mohawk Territory in Montreal at CKUT.

Headlines:

Kurdish students in Toronto gathering signatures for release of Turkish MPs | GroundWire

Viola Desmond honoured on new $10 bill | Glen Ess, CIVL

International Civil Aviation Organization climate initiatives | Emmy Landre, CKUT

Features:

December 5 Day of Action against pipelines in Solidarity with Standing Rock in Thunder Bay and Montreal | Carly Forbes, GroundWire and Charlie O'Connor, CKUT

REM (Rèseau èlectrique mètropolitain) propose new commuter rail lines in Montreal | Emmy Landre, CKUT

Nova Scotia discusses approaches to regulating cannabis legalization | Sarah Newton, QCCR

Community Radio Report:

CFUZ gets a new recording studio - Jackie Del Rizzo, CFUZ

Music:

The Stranger by Gord Downie

Black Snacks by A Tribe Called Red and Prolific the Rapper

Hosts: Emily Enhorning and Jessica Szarek

GroundWire thanks all of its contributors as well as CKUT’s volunteers, Djenaba Dayle, Braden Alexander, Omme-Salma Rahemtullah, Gretchen King, and Aaron Lakoff.

