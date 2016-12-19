The Media Co-op

GroundWire December 5

Rallies in Montreal, Thorton Park Tent City, the Daniels Decision

by GroundWire

This episode of GroundWire was produced on Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation in Toronto Ontario by the GroundWire National Coordination Team. This episode was hosted by Glen Swanadhipathi, from CIVL Radio in Abbotsford, British Columbia.

Headlines:
Vigil for Indigenous Women in Montreal | Charlie O’Connor, CKUT.

Rally in Montreal honours International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women | Braden Alexander, GroundWire.

Thorton Park Tent City removed by police in Vancouver | Maria Whalstrom, Carnegie Community Action Project.

Features:
“Daniels vs. Canada” and the place of Metis, and Non-Status Indians in Canada | Glen Swanadhipathi.

The Downie Wenjack Fund’s initiative to further reconciliation in Canada | Sara Newton, CQQR.

Community Radio Report:
GroundWire honours the 27th Anniversary of the Ecole Polytechnic Massacre

Music this week:
Angel by Mozart’s Sister
Too Much Too Soon by Kid Royale

Special thanks this week go to: 
Glenn Swanadhipathi, Charlie O’Connor, Sarah Newton, Braden Alexander, Carly Forbes, Omme-Salmah Rahemtullah.

