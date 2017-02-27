GroundWire | Feb 27

This episode of GroundWire was produced on Haudenosaunee and Anishinabe traditional territory in Kingston by CFRC.
Headlines:
Have a Heart Day - a child and youth-led reconciliation event | Doug Farquhar, CFRC
Food service workers strike at the University of Toronto’s satellite campus in Scarborough | Omme-Salma Rahemtullah, GW
Features:
City of Montreal votes to become a Sanctuary City | Marie Crabie, CKUT
Chronicle Herald workers in Halifax commemorate the one year anniversary of their strike | Francella Fiallos, CKDU
Indigenous writing and literacy with Queen’s University aboriginal scholar Geraldine King | Doug Chimtig, CFRC
A report on the commercialization of Radio Centre-ville, Canada's oldest multilingual community radio station | Gretchen King, CKUT
Thanks to all our contributors for this week’s episode. We also thank Tash Carroll, Djenaba Dayle and Courtney Harrop.
