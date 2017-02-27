audio Posted by Posted by GroundWire Production on February 27, 2017

copyedited fact checked [?] Reviewed by Media Co-op editors.

GroundWire | Feb 27

Sanctuary City, Workers in Halifax Commemorate Strike, Indigenous Writing and Literacy

by GroundWire



GW logo GW logo

This episode of GroundWire was produced on Haudenosaunee and Anishinabe traditional territory in Kingston by CFRC.

Headlines:

Have a Heart Day - a child and youth-led reconciliation event | Doug Farquhar, CFRC

Food service workers strike at the University of Toronto’s satellite campus in Scarborough | Omme-Salma Rahemtullah, GW

Features:

City of Montreal votes to become a Sanctuary City | Marie Crabie, CKUT

Chronicle Herald workers in Halifax commemorate the one year anniversary of their strike | Francella Fiallos, CKDU

Indigenous writing and literacy with Queen’s University aboriginal scholar Geraldine King | Doug Chimtig, CFRC

Community Radio Report:

A report on the commercialization of Radio Centre-ville, Canada's oldest multilingual community radio station | Gretchen King, CKUT

Thanks to all our contributors for this week’s episode. We also thank Tash Carroll, Djenaba Dayle and Courtney Harrop.

Pitch to GroundWire!

Take part in the next episode of GroundWire! The deadline for pitches is Saturday March 4, and final pieces is Thursday March 9. Check out our priority bureaus and our format here. Don't worry if your piece, or raw audio, doesn't fit our GW requirements, we can edit it!

Tune in again on March 13 for the next episode of GroundWire produced by CHLY in Nanaimo (BC)!

GroundWire Coordination Team

Socialize:



Join the Media Co-op today. Want more grassroots coverage?

216 words

bar baz