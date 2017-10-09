audio Posted by Posted by GroundWire Production on February 26, 2018

GroundWire | February 26

Homelessness in Prince George and injustice in racist courts in Canada

by GroundWire Production



This episode of GroundWire was produced on the traditional unceded territory of the Lheidli T'enneh: at CFUR in Prince George, BC.

Headlines

Protesting without Fear seeks ban on the use of plastic bullets by police | News Collective, CKUT

Survivors who condemn the 60s scoop settlement get organized in Manitoba | Michael Welch, CKUW

Features

Homelessness in Prince George | Grant Bachand, CFUR

Day of action seeking justice for Colten (Coco) Boushie | News Collective, CKUT Racist courtrooms in Canada produce public outcry | Michael Welch, CKUW

Community Radio Report

After shutting down in January, CIBL back on air for a special program on World Radio Day (Feb 13) | Gretchen King, CKUT

We thank all of our contributors, and our hosts at CFUR Laura Smith and Grant Bachand.

Music this week was 300 Feet by sober becky (from the album Odes and Observations).

Pitch to GroundWire! Take part in the next episode of GroundWire to be released on March 12th! The deadline for pitches is Tuesday, March 6th.





