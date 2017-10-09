Reviewed by Media Co-op editors. copyeditedfact checked
GroundWire | February 26
Homelessness in Prince George and injustice in racist courts in Canada
by GroundWire Production
This episode of GroundWire was produced on the traditional unceded territory of the Lheidli T'enneh: at CFUR in Prince George, BC.
Headlines
Protesting without Fear seeks ban on the use of plastic bullets by police | News Collective, CKUT
Survivors who condemn the 60s scoop settlement get organized in Manitoba | Michael Welch, CKUW
Features
Homelessness in Prince George | Grant Bachand, CFUR
Day of action seeking justice for Colten (Coco) Boushie | News Collective, CKUT
Racist courtrooms in Canada produce public outcry | Michael Welch, CKUW
Community Radio Report
After shutting down in January, CIBL back on air for a special program on World Radio Day (Feb 13) | Gretchen King, CKUT
We thank all of our contributors, and our hosts at CFUR Laura Smith and Grant Bachand.
Music this week was 300 Feet by sober becky (from the album Odes and Observations).
