GroundWire: Hiroshima Day, UN Human Rights Review, Indigenous Seat on NCRA Board

Community radio news from coast to coast to coast

by GroundWire

This episode of GroundWire was produced on occupied Anishinaabe Kiin, the homeland of the Metis nation and the historial territory of the Nehiyawak and the Nakota, and hosted by Susan Huebert and Heather Schach.

Headlines:

Proposed Liability for Climate-related harm Act in BC | Catherine Fisher, CJLY Robert Latimer seeks pardon | Michael Welch, CKUW; News Collective, CKUT

Features: Hiroshima Day events in Winnipeg and Victoria | Michael Welch, CKUW; Chris Cook,, CFUV Community Voices on Canada’s UN Human Rights review | community news collective, CKUT Community Radio Report: Indigenous Representatives on NCRA Board needed | Omme Salma Rahemtullah, Groundwire Music: They Say (Featuring Wab Kinew) - Leonard Sumner Swim - Tansy Thanks to all our contributors for this week’s episode. We also thank Paul Graham, the CKUT News collective, and Omme Salma Rahemtullah

