GroundWire: Hiroshima Day, UN Human Rights Review, Indigenous Seat on NCRA Board

Proposed Liability for Climate-related harm Act in BC | Catherine Fisher, CJLY
Robert Latimer seeks pardon | Michael Welch, CKUW; News Collective, CKUT
Features:
Hiroshima Day events in Winnipeg and Victoria | Michael Welch, CKUW; Chris Cook,, CFUV
Community Voices on Canada’s UN Human Rights review | community news collective, CKUT
Community Radio Report:
Indigenous Representatives on NCRA Board needed | Omme Salma Rahemtullah, Groundwire
Music:
They Say (Featuring Wab Kinew) - Leonard Sumner
Swim - Tansy
Thanks to all our contributors for this week’s episode. We also thank Paul Graham, the CKUT News collective, and Omme Salma Rahemtullah
