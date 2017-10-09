The Media Co-op

GroundWire: Hiroshima Day, UN Human Rights Review, Indigenous Seat on NCRA Board

Community radio news from coast to coast to coast

by GroundWire

GroundWire: Hiroshima Day, UN Human Rights Review, Indigenous Seat on NCRA Board
This episode of GroundWire was produced on occupied Anishinaabe Kiin, the homeland of the Metis nation and the historial territory of the Nehiyawak and the Nakota, and hosted by Susan Huebert and Heather Schach.
 
Headlines:

Proposed Liability for Climate-related harm Act in BC | Catherine Fisher, CJLY

Robert Latimer seeks pardon | Michael Welch, CKUW; News Collective, CKUT
 

Features:

Hiroshima Day events in Winnipeg and Victoria | Michael Welch, CKUW;  Chris Cook,, CFUV

Community Voices on Canada’s UN Human Rights review | community news collective, CKUT

Community Radio Report:

Indigenous Representatives on NCRA Board needed | Omme Salma Rahemtullah, Groundwire

Music:

They Say (Featuring Wab Kinew) - Leonard Sumner

Swim - Tansy

 

Thanks to all our contributors for this week’s episode. We also thank Paul Graham, the CKUT News collective, and Omme Salma Rahemtullah

 

