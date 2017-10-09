GroundWire | Housing in the Budget, Fontaine Boushie Protest Camp, International Women's Day

by GroundWire

This episode of GroundWire was produced on the traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the New Credit in Toronto by the GroundWire National Coordination Team, hosted by Omme-Salma Rahemtullah.

Headlines

All Out for Abdoul Abdi National Day of Action | National Federation of Students - Nova Scotia

Manitoba Safeway Grocery Stores Works vote in favour of a strike mandate | Michael Welch, CKUW

Features

Examination of poverty and housing in the the recently tabled Manitoba and Federal budgets | Michael Welch, CKUW

Youth-led protest camp seeking accountability for the deaths of Tina Fontaine and Colton Boushie sets up outside Old City Hall in Toronto | Axile Gerona, CJRU

International Women's Day coverage from Montreal | Sejeong Park, Angello Alcázar Jiménez, Dorothy Yip and Max Kupperman, CKUT

Community Radio Report