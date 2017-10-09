GroundWire | Investigating SLAV, Indigenous Action against Enbridge Pipeline, Youth-Led Walk for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

Program Title: GroundWire July 17, 2018
Description: This episode of GroundWire was produced on the traditional territory of the Kanien’keha:ka (Mohawk) peoples in Montreal by Laura Charney and Gau Mahadevan.
Headlines: Ontario teachers protesting Ford government changing sex-education curriculum; Greyhound bus closures; pay-what-you-can grocery store in Toronto.
Host(s): Gau Mahadevan and Laura Charney
Featured Speakers/Guests: Mick Sweetman, CJRU; Catherine Fisher, CJLY; Donovan Lacroxie, CJRU. Features: Michael Welch and Kristen Andrews, CKUW; Jaggi Singh, CKUT; Marilou Craft; Conner Coles.
