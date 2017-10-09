The Media Co-op

GroundWire Jan 14 | 2018 Year in Review Part Two

Community Radio News from Coast to Coast to Coast

by Groundwire News

This episode of GroundWire was produced on the traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the New Credit. This episode of GroundWire will look back at significant stories from the second half of 2018. Here is your 2018 year in review part two.

Headlines

July 30: Assembly of First Nations Election | Michael Welch, CKUW and Gunargie O’Sullivan, CFRO

October 8: B.C. Supreme Court Ruling on Jumbo Glacier Resort | Catherine Fisher, CJLY

Features

July 2: Stopping the Mass evictions in Ottawa | Neal Rockwell, CKUT

September 24: Indigenous Suicides | Michael Welch, CKUW 95.9FM

October 8: Mass Post-Election Demonstration Against Hatred and Coalition Avenir Quebec in Montreal | CKUT News Collective, Rian Adamanian

October 22: Ottawa inmate seeking to regain citizenship and access to medical care. | Matt Cicero, CKCU

Community Radio Report

December 17 : Win for Indigenous voices as CRTC rejects a new Christian music radio station allowing Kanesatake United Voices Radio to keep its frequency | Gau Mahadevan, CKUT

 

Tags: Prison justiceracismbc housingenvironment%23Indigenous
146 words
