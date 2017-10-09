GroundWire Jan 14 | 2018 Year in Review Part Two

This episode of GroundWire was produced on the traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the New Credit. This episode of GroundWire will look back at significant stories from the second half of 2018. Here is your 2018 year in review part two.
Headlines
July 30: Assembly of First Nations Election | Michael Welch, CKUW and Gunargie O’Sullivan, CFRO
October 8: B.C. Supreme Court Ruling on Jumbo Glacier Resort | Catherine Fisher, CJLY
Features
July 2: Stopping the Mass evictions in Ottawa | Neal Rockwell, CKUT
September 24: Indigenous Suicides | Michael Welch, CKUW 95.9FM
October 8: Mass Post-Election Demonstration Against Hatred and Coalition Avenir Quebec in Montreal | CKUT News Collective, Rian Adamanian
October 22: Ottawa inmate seeking to regain citizenship and access to medical care. | Matt Cicero, CKCU
Community Radio Report
December 17 : Win for Indigenous voices as CRTC rejects a new Christian music radio station allowing Kanesatake United Voices Radio to keep its frequency | Gau Mahadevan, CKUT
