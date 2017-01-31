GroundWire | January 30

This episode of GroundWire was hosted on the traditional territory of the Tla’amin Nation at CJMP and produced on traditional territory of the Anishinaabeg, Haudenosaunee, Attawandaron, and Wendat peoples in London, Ontario by Braden Alexander
Headline:
Vancouver Women’s March: Rhiannin Bennet, Nancy Trigueros, and Khelsilem | Braden Alexander, GroundWire; Suzette Cullen; Susan Mullan
Features:
Community stories and building the canoe of reconciliation | Carrie Swiggum, CJMP
Premier Christy Clark’s contentious visit to Powell River | Courtney Harrop; Zoe Ludski
Algonquins of Barriere Lake address mining concerns on their territory | Omme-Salme Rahemtullah, GroundWire; Laith Marouf
Music:
Shallow Waters - Ta’kaiya Blaney
Thanks to all our contributors for this week’s episode. We also thank Carrie Swiggum, Nola Poirer, and Roger Thorn.
