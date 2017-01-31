audio Posted by Posted by GroundWire Production on January 31, 2017

GroundWire | January 30

Canoe of Reconciliation, Premier Christy Clark, Algonquins of Barriere Lake

by Groundwire News



This episode of GroundWire was hosted on the traditional territory of the Tla’amin Nation at CJMP and produced on traditional territory of the Anishinaabeg, Haudenosaunee, Attawandaron, and Wendat peoples in London, Ontario by Braden Alexander

Vancouver Women’s March: Rhiannin Bennet, Nancy Trigueros, and Khelsilem | Braden Alexander, GroundWire; Suzette Cullen; Susan Mullan

Community stories and building the canoe of reconciliation | Carrie Swiggum, CJMP

Premier Christy Clark’s contentious visit to Powell River | Courtney Harrop; Zoe Ludski

Algonquins of Barriere Lake address mining concerns on their territory | Omme-Salme Rahemtullah, GroundWire; Laith Marouf

Shallow Waters - Ta’kaiya Blaney

Thanks to all our contributors for this week’s episode. We also thank Carrie Swiggum, Nola Poirer, and Roger Thorn.

