GroundWire | January 30

Canoe of Reconciliation, Premier Christy Clark, Algonquins of Barriere Lake

by Groundwire News

GW logo
GW logo

This episode of GroundWire was hosted on the traditional territory of the Tla’amin Nation at CJMP and produced on traditional territory of the Anishinaabeg, Haudenosaunee, Attawandaron, and Wendat peoples in London, Ontario by Braden Alexander

Headline:

Vancouver Women’s March: Rhiannin Bennet, Nancy Trigueros, and Khelsilem | Braden Alexander, GroundWire; Suzette Cullen; Susan Mullan

Features:

Community stories and building the canoe of reconciliation | Carrie Swiggum, CJMP

Premier Christy Clark’s contentious visit to Powell River | Courtney Harrop; Zoe Ludski

Algonquins of Barriere Lake address mining concerns on their territory | Omme-Salme Rahemtullah, GroundWire; Laith Marouf

Music:

Shallow Waters - Ta’kaiya Blaney

Thanks to all our contributors for this week’s episode. We also thank Carrie Swiggum, Nola Poirer, and Roger Thorn.

Pitch to GroundWire!

Take part in the next episode of GroundWire being produced by CFUR in Prince George, BC! In advance of the upcoming Homelessness Marathon, GroundWire is seeking news about poverty and homelessness across Canada. The deadline for pitches is Saturday Feb 4, and final pieces is Thursday Feb 9. Check out our priority bureaus and our format here. Don't worry if your piece, or raw audio, doesn't fit our GW requirements, we can edit it!

Tune in again on February 13 for the next episode of GroundWire!

Tags: womenreconciliationpipelinesminingindigenousenvironment

