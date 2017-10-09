The Media Co-op

Reviewed by Media Co-op editors. copyeditedfact checked [?]

GroundWire July 30 | Parker Lands Direct Action Lawsuit, General Assembly of Assembly of First Nations, Repealing the PCEPA

Community radio news from coast to coast to coast

by Laura Charney

This episode of GroundWire was produced at CKUT 90.3 FM in Montreal on the traditional territory of the Kanien’keha:ka (Mohawk) by Laura Charney.

 

Headlines:

 

CCPA’s new report on employment insurance sickness benefits | Catherine Fisher, CJLY

 

Assembly of First Nations Election | Michael Welch of CKUW and Gunargie O’Sullivan of CFRO

 

Features:

 

Parker Lands Direct Action Lawsuit | Michael Welch, CKUW

 

Live report from the annual general assembly of the Assembly of First Nations in Vancouver, British Columbia | Gunargie O’Sullivan, Vancouver Coop Radio

 

Interview with Sandra Wesley, the director of Chez Stella, about the Protection of Communities and Exploited Persons Act, or the PCEPA, and the current federal government’s plans to repeal it | Ali Sirois and Laura Charney, CKUT

 

Music:

 

You Got to Run (Spirit of the Wind) by Buffy Sainte-Marie and Tanya Tagaq.

La Capacidad by Lido Pimienta from her 2016 album, La Papessa.

 

Topics: GovernanceGenderEnvironment
Tags: #sexworkassembly of first nationsWinnipegCKUTMontreal
