GroundWire | July 31

INAC Vigil and the State of Indigenous Broadcasting

by GroundWire

This episode of Groundwire is produced by CKUT 90.3FM in Montreal broadcasting from the traditional unceded territory of the Haudenosaunee or Mohawk nation.
 

Headlines

 
Ongoing occupation of the Parker Wetlands in South Central Winnipeg | Michael Welch, CKUW
 
City of Kingston's Master Transportation Plan | Jasmine Chapman, CFRC
 
"Free the three! Release Indigenous protectors, Shut Muskrat down!" | Gretchen King, CKUT
 
Features
 
24/7 vigil in front of the INAC Building in Toronto | Omme-Salma Rahemtullah with files from Charlie O'Conner, CKUT 
 
Community Radio Report
 
Indigenous media makers on the state of the sector | Gretchen King, CKUT
 
Music this week was by Meryem Saci and Fiver.

Pitch to GroundWire!

In commemoration of Prisoners' Justice Day, take part in the next episode of GroundWire to be produced by CFRC 101.9FM in Kingston and releasing on August 14th! The deadline for pitches is Monday, Aug. 7, and final pieces are due Friday Aug. 11.

Tags: transportationsuicidestate careprisonersParker Wetlandsland protectorsindigenousINAChydrobroadcasting

Creative Commons license icon Creative Commons license icon Creative Commons license icon

