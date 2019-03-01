The Media Co-op

GroundWire March 11 | More Concerns Around Manitoba Frack Sand Mine, Women's Day in Montreal

Community Radio News from Coast to Coast to Coast

by Groundwire Production Team

This episode of GroundWire was produced at CKUW 95.9FM in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on occupied Anishinaabeg Akiin, the homeland of the Métis Nation, and the historical territory of the Nehiyawak and the Nakota.  

 

Headlines

Austerity Budgets in Manitoba | Michael Welch, CKUW

Underfunding undermining Legal Aid services in BC | Catherine Fisher, CJLY

Bombardier’s unethical business practices | Will Anderson, CKUT

Features:

Irresponsible approval process for Frack Sand Mining in Manitoba | Michael Welch, CKUW

Changing mind-sets around International Women’s Day in Montreal | Will Anderson, CKUT

Community Radio Report:
 
CJRU in peril from Ford’s Changes to Education Funding | Michael Welch, CKUW
 
Music:

Empty Husk by Daniel Romano from the album Finally Free.

Earth by Trmpolie from the album Happy Crimes

 

Tags: #educationInternational Women's Day%23Indigenousfracking%23environment
