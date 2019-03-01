GroundWire March 11 | More Concerns Around Manitoba Frack Sand Mine, Women's Day in Montreal

This episode of GroundWire was produced at CKUW 95.9FM in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on occupied Anishinaabeg Akiin, the homeland of the Métis Nation, and the historical territory of the Nehiyawak and the Nakota.
Headlines
Austerity Budgets in Manitoba | Michael Welch, CKUW
Underfunding undermining Legal Aid services in BC | Catherine Fisher, CJLY
Bombardier’s unethical business practices | Will Anderson, CKUT
Features:
Irresponsible approval process for Frack Sand Mining in Manitoba | Michael Welch, CKUW
Changing mind-sets around International Women’s Day in Montreal | Will Anderson, CKUT
Empty Husk by Daniel Romano from the album Finally Free.
Earth by Trmpolie from the album Happy Crimes
