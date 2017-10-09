GroundWire | March 26

Download Links
March 15 demo against police brutality | Julie Bugiel, CKUT
New collective agreement for Safeway workers | Michael Welch, CKUW
Protesting pipelines from Burnaby to Ottawa | GWNC with files from Stand Earth
Walkouts for Indigenous justice | Julie Bugiel, CKUT
Crystal Meth crisis in Winnipeg | Michael Welch, CKUW
Uniting against growing inequalities in Quebec's healthcare | Gretchen King, CKUT
Community radio in Swaziland presentation to World Social Forum workshop on Community Radio in Africa | Gretchen King, CKUT
