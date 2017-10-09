The Media Co-op

GroundWire | March 26

Indigenous Justice, Crystal Meth Crisis, & Inequalities in Healthcare

by GroundWire Production

This episode of GroundWire was produced on the unceded territory of the Mohawk and Algonquin peoples in Montreal by Gretchen King.

http://groundwirenews.ca/

Headlines
 

March 15 demo against police brutality | Julie Bugiel, CKUT

New collective agreement for Safeway workers | Michael Welch, CKUW
 

Protesting pipelines from Burnaby to Ottawa | GWNC with files from Stand Earth

Features

Walkouts for Indigenous justice | Julie Bugiel, CKUT

Crystal Meth crisis in Winnipeg | Michael Welch, CKUW

Uniting against growing inequalities in Quebec's healthcare | Gretchen King, CKUT

Community Radio Report

Community radio in Swaziland presentation to World Social Forum workshop on Community Radio in Africa | Gretchen King, CKUT

We thank all of our contributors, as well as Gau Mahadevan for making this episode possible.

Music this week was recorded in the streets of Montreal by CKUT.

GroundWire Coordination Team

FACEBOOK - facebook.com/gwradionews
TWITTER - @GroundWireNews

 

 

Tags: healthcareworkersSwazilandrubber bulletspolice brutalitypipelinesLaw/Courtsindigenous

