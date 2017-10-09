audio Posted by Posted by GroundWire Production on November 20, 2017

GroundWire | November 20

November 20 | Unsanctioned overdose prevention continues in Toronto and Montreal march against racism

by GroundWire Production



This episode of GroundWire was produced on the traditional unceded territory of the Lheidli T'enneh: at CFUR in Prince George, BC.

Headlines

Ontario proposes a trust for cleaning up mercury causing health crisis in Grassy Narrows | Gretchen King, CKUT

St. Thomas University men’s basketball squad take action for MMIW | Omme-Salma Rahemtullah, with files from The Aquinian

Features

Update on the unsanctioned overdose prevention site still operating in Toronto's Moss Park | Mick Sweetman, CJRU

160+ organizations marched against hatred and racism in downtown Montreal | Julia Bugiel and Gaushika Mahadevan, CKUT

Community Radio Report

International Institute of Communications annual conference in Ottawa focuses regulating defamation, hate speech, and fake news | Gretchen King, CKUT

We thank all our contributors, and our hosts Laura Smith and Grant Bachand.

Music this week was Tete Jaune Road by Black Spruce Bog (from the album Confluence) and Long Shots by Crones (from the Album Air Chud).

Pitch to GroundWire! Take part in the next episode of GroundWire to be hosted by CKUT and released on December 4th! The deadline for pitches is Tuesday, Nov. 28.

