GroundWire | November 20
November 20 | Unsanctioned overdose prevention continues in Toronto and Montreal march against racism
by GroundWire Production
This episode of GroundWire was produced on the traditional unceded territory of the Lheidli T'enneh: at CFUR in Prince George, BC.
Headlines
Ontario proposes a trust for cleaning up mercury causing health crisis in Grassy Narrows | Gretchen King, CKUT
St. Thomas University men’s basketball squad take action for MMIW | Omme-Salma Rahemtullah, with files from The Aquinian
Features
Update on the unsanctioned overdose prevention site still operating in Toronto's Moss Park | Mick Sweetman, CJRU
160+ organizations marched against hatred and racism in downtown Montreal | Julia Bugiel and Gaushika Mahadevan, CKUT
Community Radio Report
International Institute of Communications annual conference in Ottawa focuses regulating defamation, hate speech, and fake news | Gretchen King, CKUT
We thank all our contributors, and our hosts Laura Smith and Grant Bachand.
Music this week was Tete Jaune Road by Black Spruce Bog (from the album Confluence) and Long Shots by Crones (from the Album Air Chud).
