GroundWire | October 23

This episode of GroundWire is hosted by volunteers from CJSF 90.1FM in Burnaby, broadcasting from the unceded territories of the Musqueam, Tsleil-Waututh and Kwikwetlem Nations.
Winnipeg developer is suing Parker Land defenders | Michael Welch, CKUW
Features
Resistance to fish farms in British Colombia | Gunargie O’Sullivan, Co-op Radio
Critical voices from the Generation Energy event | Michael Welch, CKUW
Community Radio Report
Music this week was ‘Space and Time’ from the album All of my Bodies by Holy Hum and Hypnotized by White Poppy, FROM THE ALBUM The Pink Haze of Love.
