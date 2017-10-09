The Media Co-op

Local Independent News

The network: Media Co-op The Dominion Halifax Vancouver Montreal Toronto
More independent news:
Do you want free independent news delivered weekly? sign up now
Can you support independent journalists with $5? donate today!
Home
ShareTweetEmail
Reviewed by Media Co-op editors. copyeditedfact checked [?]

GroundWire | October 23

Resistance to fish farms in BC & Critical voices from Generation Energy

by GroundWire Production

GroundWire | October 23

This episode of GroundWire is hosted by volunteers from CJSF 90.1FM in Burnaby, broadcasting from the unceded territories of the Musqueam, Tsleil-Waututh and Kwikwetlem Nations.

Download Links

http://www.groundwirenews.ca/tvYLZ 

 
Headlines
60s scoop settlement announced | Gunargie O’Sullivan, Co-op Radio
 
Montreal launch of a movement for peace | Yafa Marouf, CKUT

Winnipeg developer is suing Parker Land defenders | Michael Welch, CKUW

Features

Resistance to fish farms in British Colombia | Gunargie O’Sullivan, Co-op Radio

Critical voices from the Generation Energy event | Michael Welch, CKUW 

Community Radio Report 

 
Hearings on Community TV convened by the CRTC | Gretchen King, CKUT 

Music this week was ‘Space and Time’ from the album All of my Bodies by Holy Hum and Hypnotized by White Poppy, FROM THE ALBUM The Pink Haze of Love.

We thank all our contributors, Matt Woodford, and Jesse Wentzloff
 
Pitch to GroundWire!
 
Take part in the next episode of GroundWire to be hosted by CHRW and released on November 6th! The deadline for pitches is Tuesday, Oct.31, and final pieces are due Friday, Nov. 3.
 
GroundWire Coordination Team
 
 

 

ShareTweetEmail
Socialize:
Want more grassroots coverage?
Join the Media Co-op today.
Tags: Parker WetlandsLaw/CourtsindigenousCommunity TV60s scoopsustainable energyPeace

Creative Commons license icon Creative Commons license icon Creative Commons license icon

About the poster

Trusted by 0 other users.
Has posted 122 times.
View GroundWire Production's profile »

Recent Posts:

picture of GroundWire Production

GroundWire Production (GroundWire Coordination Team)
Canada
Member since April 2010

About:


195 words
bar baz
Join the media co-op today
Things the Media Co-op does: Support
Things the Media Co-op does: Report
Things the Media Co-op does: Network
Things the Media Co-op does: Educate
Things the Media Co-op does: Discover
Things the Media Co-op does: Cooperate
Things the Media Co-op does: Build
Things the Media Co-op does: Amplify

User login

Round Table Discussions

Beyond Stop Harper
Advertisement

Languages


Google+
Subscribe to the Dominion $25/year

The Media Co-op's flagship publication features in-depth reporting, original art, and the best grassroots news from across Canada and beyond. Sign up now!