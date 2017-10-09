The Media Co-op

GroundWire Year in Review: BLM, Colonialism 150, Anti-Racism protest, First Nations displaced by fire, Radio Centreville

Community Radio News from Coast to Coast to Coast

by GroundWire

GroundWire Year in Review: BLM, Colonialism 150, Anti-Racism protest, First Nations displaced by fire, Radio Centreville

This episode of GroundWire is our 2017 year in review episode where we bring you highlights of our year's coverage.  This episode was produced by the GroundWire National Coordination Team and hosted by Yafa from CKUT in Montreal broadcasting from unceded Mohawk territory.  

Headlines

Actions from the Movement for Black Lives in 2017: Toronto street occupation for Beverly Braham, Guinean refugees fight against their deportation in Montreal, Toronto District School Board votes to remove officers from schools | Omme-Salma Rahemtullah, GroundWire with files from Gretchen King and Amandla CKUT

Features

Arrests on Parliament as Indigenous ceremony counters Canada150 | Greg Macdougall & Skoden Chronicles

Rallying Against Racism in Vancouver | Jesse Wentzloff, CJSF

Voices of Manitoba First Nations displaced by wildfires | Michael Welch, CKUW 

Community Radio Report

A report on the commercialization of Radio Centre-ville, Canada’s oldest multilingual community radio station | Gretchen King, CKUT

Music this week was 'We Are the Halluci Nation' by A Tribe Called Red featuring John Trudell and Northern Voices from their 2017 album of the same name.

 

