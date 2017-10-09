GroundWire Year in Review: BLM, Colonialism 150, Anti-Racism protest, First Nations displaced by fire, Radio Centreville

This episode of GroundWire is our 2017 year in review episode where we bring you highlights of our year's coverage. This episode was produced by the GroundWire National Coordination Team and hosted by Yafa from CKUT in Montreal broadcasting from unceded Mohawk territory.
Headlines
Actions from the Movement for Black Lives in 2017: Toronto street occupation for Beverly Braham, Guinean refugees fight against their deportation in Montreal, Toronto District School Board votes to remove officers from schools | Omme-Salma Rahemtullah, GroundWire with files from Gretchen King and Amandla CKUT
Features
Arrests on Parliament as Indigenous ceremony counters Canada150 | Greg Macdougall & Skoden Chronicles
Rallying Against Racism in Vancouver | Jesse Wentzloff, CJSF
Voices of Manitoba First Nations displaced by wildfires | Michael Welch, CKUW
Community Radio Report
A report on the commercialization of Radio Centre-ville, Canada’s oldest multilingual community radio station | Gretchen King, CKUT
Music this week was 'We Are the Halluci Nation' by A Tribe Called Red featuring John Trudell and Northern Voices from their 2017 album of the same name.
The Media Co-op's flagship publication features in-depth reporting, original art, and the best grassroots news from across Canada and beyond. Sign up now!