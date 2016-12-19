audio Posted by Posted by GroundWire Production on January 2, 2017

copyedited fact checked editors' pick [?] Reviewed by Media Co-op editors.

GroundWire | Year in Review

Indigenous Resistance, Resource Protection, and Anti-Racism

by GroundWire

This episode of GroundWire was produced on the traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the New Credit by the GroundWire National Coordination Team in Toronto.

Features:

Indigenous resistance from coast to coast to coast against pipelines, condominium developments, and dam construction.

Migrant detentions, unfair treatment, and resistance within the justice system.

The Black Lives Matter movement within Canada and the targeting of anti-black racism.

Standing Rock Sioux and the struggle to protect sacred lands.

Music:

We are the Halluci Nation by A Tribe Called Red

Thanks to all contributors from across the country for a great 2016 season! We also thank Glen Ess, Carly Forbes and Omme-Salma Rahemtullah for this review episode.

Tune in to hear GroundWire in 2017 on your local community radio station, or download at groundwirenews.ca

Socialize:



Join the Media Co-op today. Want more grassroots coverage?

128 words

bar baz