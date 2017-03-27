Intervention in CRTC Indigenous Radio licence hearings for Ottawa & Toronto stations, supporting Wawatay Communications Society

The CRTC is considering applications for five licenses (in Ottawa, Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver) for Indigenous radio stations. The following intervention provides reasons why Wawatay's applications for Ottawa and Toronto are a better choice than that of First Peoples Radio (ie APTN) proposed for Ottawa, Toronto and the other three cities,.

Also included are background links for the other applicants, intervenors, and hearings (that were held at the end of March).

Audio (17min) - Greg Macdougall, EquitableEducation.ca presenting in support of Wawatay at CRTC hearing on March 28, 2017

Summary of key points in favour of Wawatay over FPR(/APTN):

Media diversity

Local original content creation

Indigenous languages, and Truth & Reconciliation Commission Recommendations

Educational institution support

Support of Indigenous leadership

