Intervention in CRTC Indigenous Radio licence hearings for Ottawa & Toronto stations, supporting Wawatay Communications Society
The CRTC is considering applications for five licenses (in Ottawa, Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver) for Indigenous radio stations. The following intervention provides reasons why Wawatay's applications for Ottawa and Toronto are a better choice than that of First Peoples Radio (ie APTN) proposed for Ottawa, Toronto and the other three cities,.

Also included are background links for the other applicants, intervenors, and hearings (that were held at the end of March).

--------

Audio (17min) - Greg Macdougall, EquitableEducation.ca presenting in support of Wawatay at CRTC hearing on March 28, 2017
https://www.dropbox.com/s/c35cji5dsferqh0/CRTC%202017-03-28%20EqEd.mp3?dl=0

Summary of key points in favour of Wawatay over FPR(/APTN):

  • Media diversity
  • Local original content creation
  • Indigenous languages, and Truth & Reconciliation Commission Recommendations
  • Educational institution support
  • Support of Indigenous leadership
Read speaking notes, with footnotes (6pgs) https://t.co/1qaxo1aUrd
Read typed transcript, including Q&A from CRTC commissioners following presentation (5pgs) https://www.dropbox.com/s/z5ch5gxiqzb6s2a/Transcript-CRTC-EqEd.pdf?dl=0
 
--------
 

Links to documents from CRTC, applicants and other intervenors:

Agenda of Hearing (March 27-29, 2017)
http://crtc.gc.ca/broadcast/eng/hearings/2017/ag27_03.htm

Full (draft) transcripts
http://crtc.gc.ca/eng/transcripts/2017/tb0327.htm
http://crtc.gc.ca/eng/transcripts/2017/tb0328.htm
http://crtc.gc.ca/eng/transcripts/2017/tb0329.htm

Full audio files  (of March 27 & 28, March 29 still to come)
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B7ySpyPGZH4HOVBsdlU0YVF5VEk/view
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B7ySpyPGZH4HOWliR2lldGtJdTQ/view

Presentations from applicants:

Responses from applicants to other applicants' presentations--
Presentations from intervenors
Applicants' responses to intervenor presentations

----
Written interventions submitted prior to the hearings
https://services.crtc.gc.ca/pub/ListeInterventionList/Default-Defaut.asp...

Topics: MediaIndigenousIdeas
Tags: WawatayTorontoStationradioottawamedialicenceindigenousFirst Peoples RadioCRTCAPTN
431 words
