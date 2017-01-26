newsrelease Posted by Posted by Billie on January 26, 2017

Nlaka'Pamux Gathering Regarding Kinder Morgan's TMX Project

by Billie Pierre





Press Release

January 26, 2017

Unceded Nlaka'Pamux Territory

"Merritt BC"

The Nlaka'Pamux Nation stance on Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Expansion Project on our Territory.

We as members of the Nlaka'Pamux nation, recognize Tribal Law as the highest law of the land. We are guided in our decision by our Ancestors, and seek to ensure the well being of our grandchildren and all life on our territory. Our decision is also guided by the impacts that the Trans Mountain Pipeline has on the neighbouring territories.

We were never consulted when the original Trans Mountain Pipeline was built in 1953. Kinder Morgan has never properly dealt with the ruptures and oil spills that have taken place on our territory. Currently, the federal government and Kinder Morgan are attempting to force us make our decision so they can build their project according to their schedule.

Due to this history and current actions from the Federal Government and Kinder Morgan, we will not tolerate the Trans Mountain expansion, anywhere on our Traditional Territory. In fact, we want the original Trans Mountain Pipeline to be removed completely from our territory. We wish for our concerns to be met peacefully and reasonably, but in the case that they aren't; we vow to stand up for any person from the Nlaka'Pamux nation, or any of our allies if they are criminalized or targeted in any manner, for opposing the Trans Mountain Expansion Project.

We also see that all forms of fossil fuel needs to be left in Mother Earth and will work with all like-minded people to protect the land, air, water and all life.

All Our Relations

