Red Alert to All Land and Water Protectors! Stop Enbridge's Line 3 Expansion!

We Need More Warriors at the Spirit of the Buffalo Camp at the Line 1,2,3,4! We Need More Blockades along the Line 3 Expansion Route!

by Jo Seenie



Spirit of the Buffalo Camp, blocking the Line 3 Expansion at the Canada/US border. Spirit of the Buffalo Camp, blocking the Line 3 Expansion at the Canada/US border.

Location of In the Spirit of the Buffalo Camp. Location of In the Spirit of the Buffalo Camp.

Line 3 Expansion route, copied from Estavan Mercury Publications Line 3 Expansion route, copied from Estavan Mercury Publications

Red Alert to All Land and Water Protectors! Stop Enbridge's Line 3 Expansion!

We Need More Warriors at the Spirit of the Buffalo Camp at the Line 1,2,3,4!

We Need More Blockades along the Line 3 Expansion Route!

October 23, 2018

This is a call to all Land Defenders and Warriors to step up and protect Mother Earth and stop the Line 3 Expansion! We acknowledge that in our communities we have many differences, but it's time to come together and build on what we all stand for, and that is stopping this pipeline expansion on our territories. We are calling out for more warriors and allies to come to the Spirit of the Buffalo Camp at the Line 1,2,3,4. We are also calling out for warriors to set up more blockades along the Line 3 Expansion Route.

At the Spirit of the Buffalo Camp at the Line 1,2,3,4, outside of Gretna MB, Geraldine MC Manus of the Dakota nation has been out on the the front-lines blocking the Line 3 Expansion for over 4 months and is currently the only Indigenous person at the blockade. Today we were there to help because there was talk of whether to continue the blockade or not, and Geraldine feels she's being pressured to leave the site. Yesterday it became obvious that she needs to stay though because as soon as it looked like she was leaving, Enbridge workers immediately showed up. Also, later in the day, when we left to bring some things home, the RCMP, Enbridge workers unidentified men came around her, attempting to intimidate her by driving at high speed close to her, on quads.

Geraldine will continue to hold strong at the Spirit of the Buffalo Camp at the Line 1,2,3,4, because it blocks the Line 3 Expansion, where Enbridge wants to join it to the connection leading to the USA. Geraldine MC Manus needs back-up and help to continue to be on the line. She needs land protectors and warriors to stand with her because the time is now to show force against the rapist Enbridge. She alone has held down a camp, with some white people who are supporting, but there is no other Native presence other than Geraldine, and this is not right. Enbridge is working hard to get this Dakota woman out of there, so PLEASE join a sister on the front-lines!

Address:

Spirit of the Buffalo Camp at the Line 1,2,3,4, the Line 3 Expansion Blockade

East of Gretna Manitoba, and East of the border crossing, by the gun range.



