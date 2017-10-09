The Media Co-op

Media Co-op website redesign: call for input

We're giving the website a much-needed makeover. What should we do?

by Media Co-op Board

We're working on re-designing the Media Co-op website to streamline the way we take in work from our contributors, and the way we present news, announcements, research, etc to our readers.  
 
 
You can also email us at info@mediacoop.ca
 
We'll gather responses by November 18th, 2018 to get this re-design process rolling! (We also welcome input after that date and will use it in the website design process as best we can.) We are hoping to launch the new site in winter 2019.
