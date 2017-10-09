newsrelease Posted by Posted by David Gray-Donald on January 31, 2019

Media Co-op AGM 2018-19: Sat March 9 // Coop Média assemblée générale annuelle sam le 9 mars

by Board of Directors

This year's annual general meeting (AGM) of the Dominion Newspaper Cooperative (commonly known as the Media Co-op) will take place Saturday March 9th, 2019.

Exciting things are happening at the Co-op, including a website redesign process, and we will give updates and discuss ways to get involved.

There are Board of Director positions up for nomination and election (see #2 below). The Board of Directors steers the organization, making financial and strategy decisions, and sets policy for the Co-op.

To learn more about the organization, check out these links to Media Co-op's bylaws, its structure, and current board of directors.

Media Co-op Annual General Meeting 2018-19

What: A nationwide meeting where we discuss what's happening with the Media Co-op, elect representatives to the Board of Directors, give feedback and engage in visioning the future of the Co-op.

When: Saturday, March 9, 2 pm CST (4:30 pm in NL, 4:00 in NS/PEI/NB, 3:00 in QC/ON, 2:00 in MB/SK, 1:00 in AB, 12:00 in BC)

Where: 2138 McIntyre St, Regina, Treaty 4 Territory, Saskatchewan, and by teleconference by calling from:

Montreal: 514-907-9065

Vancouver: 778-786-8222

Toronto: 416-800-4317

Halifax: 902-982-6930

Ottawa: 613-686-4361

Sudbury: 705-805-0409

Regina: 306-988-1881

Then typing conference code 4510934 then #.

If you live elsewhere, check https://apps.calliflower.com/account/call_in_numbers for call-in numbers. Contact info@mediacoop.ca to make other call-in arrangement (like Skype).

1) Motions: If there is something you'd like to have discussed during the AGM, email us at info@mediacoop.ca with the subject line "Proposed AGM Agenda Item." The deadline to send in agenda items is Saturday March 2nd.

2) Nominations to the board: If you'd like to run for the board, or if you'd like to nominate someone, send an email to info@mediacoop.ca with a ~250 word bio and headshot of the person you would like to nominate, with the subject line "Board Representative Nomination." This bio will be posted on our website before the AGM and will help members make informed voting decisions. Due Saturday March 2nd. The following positions are open:

Reader rep

The following positions are open as per the bylaws, but we may be changing the bylaws to reflect that the local chapters are inactive:

Toronto Media Co-op representative

Halifax Media Co-op rep

Vancouver Media Co-op rep

Montreal Media Co-op rep



3) Voting: During the AGM, you'll be able to vote by secret electronic ballot on motions and representative elections. Voting process will be be explained during the meeting for those who attend (either electronically or in person) and the results will be publicized on our website and on social media.

4) Questions? Don't hesitate to email us at info@mediacoop.ca

Not-yet-approved minutes from last year's (2017-18) AGM will be available shortly.

PROPOSED AGENDA

Agenda



March 9, 2019 - 2138 McIntyre St, Regina, SK

Instructions to join // instructions pour joindre: English, Francais



1. Designate Facilitator

2. Designate Secretary

3. Land acknowledgment and Introductions

4. Approval of the Agenda

5. Approval of the 2017-18 AGM Minutes

6. Year in Review

6.1 - Board of Directors Statements

6.2 - Q&A

7. Rebooting the Media Co-op

7.1 - Overview of the situation (see 2017 post from Board of Directors and look for another update post in advance of the AGM)

7.2 - Website

7.3. Editorial

7.4 Administration / publishing

8. Election of Representative to the Board of Directors

8.1 Appoint Chief Returning Officer

8.2 Presentations from Candidates and Q & A

8.3 Voting



9. Presentation of 2016-2017 Financial Review

9.1 Motion to approve 2017-18 draft financials pending CPA review

9.2 Discussion of current financial position

9.3 Motion to appoint accountant for tax filings

10. Election Results

10.1 Motion to approve Election Results

10.2 Motion to destroy Ballots



11. Other business



12. Adjournment

----

Coop Média assemblée générale annuelle 2018-19

La Coop Média tiendra son assemblée générale annuelle (AGA) samedi le 9 mars, 15h00 heure HNE, et vous êtes invité.e.s! Certains conseil d'postes de directeur de cette organisation nationale sera ouverte à l'élection, donc si vous voulez être un représentant de l'éditeur, un représentant de lecteur ou un représentant local pour Montréal ou Vancouver, est maintenant votre chance!

Pour en savoir plus, cliquez sur les liens suivants (en anglais): les statuts et règlements de la Coop média, sa structure ainsi que son conseil d'administration du moment.

http://www.mediacoop.ca/index.php?q=bylaws

http://www.mediacoop.ca/about

http://www.mediacoop.ca/about/editors

L'Assemblée générale 2018-19 de la Coop média

Quoi: Un rassemblement à l’échelle nationale où nos lectrices et lecteurs ont la chance de mettre ce qu'ils et elles souhaitent voir à l'agenda, d'élire leurs représentant.e.s, de s'engager à imaginer le futur de la Coop ainsi que d'évaluer le travail que celle-ci fait.

Quand: samedi, le 9 mars février, 2019, 15h HNE

Où: 2138 McIntyre St, Regina, Treaty 4, SK, ainsi qu'en téléconférence.

Voici les instructions sur la façon de participer à l'appel:

Étape 1: Composez le numéro de votre région:

À Montréal: 514-907-9065

À Vancouver: 778-786-8222

À Toronto: 416-800-4317

À Halifax: 902-982-6930

À Ottawa: 613-686-4361

À Sudbury: 705-805-0409

Si vous habitez ailleurs, envoyer un courriel info@mediacoop.ca et nous vous enverrons des instructions.

Étape 2: Entrez dans le code de conférence 4510934 puis # pour se joindre à l'appel.

1) Propositions: S'il y a quelque chose en particulier que vous aimeriez discuter durant l'Assemblée générale, laissez-le nous savoir en nous envoyant un courriel avec le titre''Proposition de points pour l’ordre du jour de l'Assemblée générale''. La date limite pour nous envoyer vos points à mettre à l’ordre du jour est le 2 mars.

2) Nominations au Conseil d’administration: envoyez un courriel à info@mediacoop.caavec une courte notice biographique de 250 mots et une photo de la personne que vous voulez présenter, avec comme titre «Nomination au Conseil d’administration». Cette notice biographique sera publiée sur notre site Internet pendant 7 jours avant l’Assemblée générale et aidera les membres à prendre des décisions informées concernant leur vote. La date limite est le 2 mars et les positions sont :

Représentant.e des lecteurs/lectrices

Représentant.e de la Coop média de Halifax

Représentant.e de la Coop média de Montréal

Représentant.e de la Coop média de Toronto

Représentant.e de la Coop média de Vancouver

3) Vote: Durant l’Assemblée générale, il y aura la possibilité de voter par bulletins électroniques sur les propositions et les candidat.e.s aux élections. Nous allons publiciser les résultats des élections sur les pages de nos médias sociaux. Le processus de vote sera expliqué durant la réunion pour celles et ceux qui seront présent.e.s (électroniquement ou en personne).

4) Questions? N’hésitez pas à nous envoyer vos questions sur l’Assemblée générale par courriel à info@mediacoop.ca

Agenda et nominations au dessus (en anglais pour le moment)

