Three Grassroots Grandmothers Were Arrested and Later Released Without Charge

After RCMP Block Access to the Treaty Truck House Campsite and began 'negotiations' with the Water Protectors

Photo: Still from Jolene Marr's footage of yesterday's morning RCMP Roadblock

Stewiacke, Colchester County, Nova Scotia, Unceded Mi’kmaq Territory: Around 9am on Wednesday, April 10th, RCMP blocked access to the Treaty Truck House campsite and began 'negotiations' with the water protectors occupying the site, which ended in arrests and a take over that mimics past colonial tactics.

There were up to 8 RCMP vehicles stationed in blockades on either side of the almost 6 km long road leading to the camp. No members of the Sipekne'katik band, members of the public, or local resident were allowed through. No one outside of those present were able to witness. A further number of RCMP vehicles were stationed at the site.

After about three hours of discussion, officers began making arrests, taking three of the Grassroots Grandmothers into custody under civil infractions.

The grandmothers were later released without charge, but company workers for Alton Storage have moved in some equipment and the RCMP continue to monitor the site. Alton Gas Storage Ltd wishes to build underground storage caverns for liquefied natural gas beside and below the Shubenacadie river, which runs from the northern shore at the Cobequid Basin to the southern shore in Chebucto Harbour. The river is 72 kilometers long, supplies several towns' drinking water and is headwaters for many watersheds.

