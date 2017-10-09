newsrelease Posted by Posted by Fernando Arce on February 25, 2021

Media Co-op AGM 2020-21: Sat March 13 // Coop Média AGA sam le 13 mars

by Media Co-op Board of Directors



[FR] Français ci-dessous

The Media Co-op's next Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Saturday, March 13, 2021 over Zoom at 2:00 PM EST (US and Canada). Joining instructions are below.

We will be discussing these and other exciting topics:

The latest iteration of the soon-to-be-launched new website

Extensive in-depth coverage the cooperative saw in 2020

Upcoming fundraising campaigns

The possible revival of the Co-op's Investigative Journalism Fund

This year’s AGM, as usual, includes a call for motions from Co-op and Board members (#1 below).

Several Board of Director positions are also up for nominations and election (# 2 below). Members of the Board, who are all volunteers, help steer the organization’s financial and strategic decisions and create policy and bylaws for the cooperative.

To learn more about the organization, check out these links to Media Co-op's bylaws, its structure, and current Board of Directors.

Media Co-op Annual General Meeting 2020-2021

What: A nationwide meeting where we discuss what's happening with the Media Co-op, elect representatives to the Board of Directors, give feedback and engage in envisioning the future of the Co-op.

When: Saturday, March 13, 2021, 2 pm EST (3:30 pm in NL, 3:00 in NS/PEI/NB, 2:00 in QC/ON, 1:00 in MB/SK, 12:00 in AB, 11:00 am in BC).

Where: Due to social distancing rules caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s AGM will be held virtually on Zoom.

To Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83974730364

Meeting ID: 839 7473 0364

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/ke4zjuWdh

Contact info@mediacoop.ca to see about other call-in arrangements.

1. Call for motions: The Media Co-op is all about democratizing media space and allowing our audience/members to have their voices heard. So, if you have anything you’d like to have added to the conversation, feel free to connect with us at info@mediacoop.ca with the subject line “Proposed AGM Agenda Item.” The deadline to send in suggestions is on March 6, 2021, though items can be proposed for consideration during the AGM pending member’s approval.

2. Call for nominations: Democratic media is also participatory. That’s why we encourage our members to nominate anyone they think would make a great contribution to the team. Simply send in a ~250-word bio and a headshot of the person you’re nominating with the subject line “Board Representative Nomination.” You can nominate yourself. The bio – also due March 6, 2021 – will be posted on our website prior to the AGM to help members make their voting decisions. Nominations can be made past this date, though those will be pending approval from the Board. The following positions are open:

Reader Representative (2 positions)

Contributor Representative (1 position)

Editor Representative (1 position)

3) Voting: During the AGM, you'll be able to vote by secret electronic ballot on motions and representative elections. The electronic voting process will be explained during the meeting for those who attend and the results will be publicized on our website and on social media.

4) Questions? Don't hesitate to email us at info@mediacoop.ca

UPDATES

Over the last few years, the Media Co-op has been undergoing a slow but steady transformation.

For one, as many of our supporters and subscribers will have noticed, local chapters are no longer active. This was in large part due to the fact that many of the organization’s founding members and long-time members of locals who had volunteered their time and skills for years began to feel the exhaustion of running an independent grassroots media organization and eventually moved on. By 2016, the final issue of the flagship magazine under which the Co-op had first begun – The Dominion – was published. After that, truth be told, the Media Co-op and its barebone-volunteer staff and board members struggled to keep the organization afloat.

In fact, by 2017, things looked dire. Our website was in need of repair and the local chapters were slowing down and closing. Our editorial capacity was also maxing out, which meant there was very little original content going up on the site. For a while, we were in significant debt.

But allowing this great experiment in democratic media to fail was not an option.

It was then that your support not only came through and allowed us to pay off that debt, but it kept us going and helped breathe new life into the organization!

An influx of writers and new members has helped us produce – once again -- hard-hitting grassroots journalism: from Indigenous rights issues covered by Indigenous journalists, to analyses on the homelessness crisis from the eyes of those living it, to accounts of movements for justice and liberation beginning from the perspectives of those in struggle, to investigations uncovering the harmful actions of Canadian corporations and governments, to foreign policy critiques, our members have brought the Co-op to the forefront once again, challenging the tired, oppressive status quo of the mainstream media.

As we enter a new chapter, we will be discussing possible new ways to curate and promote our content on the website, including revisiting the role of open-source publishing in the current online environment.

And that’s only the beginning!

We hope to see/hear many of you there this March 13th, 2021, at 2 PM EST!

PROPOSED AGENDA

March 13, 2021

1. Designate Facilitator

2. Designate Secretary

3. Land acknowledgment and Introductions

4. Approval of the Agenda

5. Approval of the 2020 AGM Minutes

6. Year in Review

6.1 - Board of Directors Statements

6.2 - Q&A

7. Rebooting the Media Co-op

7.1 - Overview of the situation

7.2 - Website

7.3. Editorial

7.4 Administration / publishing

8. Election of Representative to the Board of Directors

8.1 Appoint Chief Returning Officer

8.2 Presentations from Candidates and Q & A

8.3 Voting

9. Presentation of 2020-21 Financial Review

9.1 Motion to approve draft 2020-21 financial statements (to come) pending CPA review

10. Election Results

10.1 Motion to approve Election Results

11. Other business

---

Coop Média assemblée générale annuelle 2020-21

La Coop Média tiendra son assemblée générale annuelle (AGA) samedi le 13 mars, 14h00 heure HNE, et vous êtes invité.e.s! Certains conseil d'postes de directeur de cette organisation nationale sera ouverte à l'élection, donc si vous voulez être un représentant de l'éditeur, un représentant de lecteur ou un représentant de contributeur, est maintenant votre chance!

Pour en savoir plus, cliquez sur les liens suivants (en anglais): les statuts et règlements de la Coop média, sa structure ainsi que son conseil d'administration du moment.

http://www.mediacoop.ca/index.php?q=bylaws

http://www.mediacoop.ca/about

http://www.mediacoop.ca/about/editors

L'Assemblée générale 2020-21 de la Coop média

Quoi: Un rassemblement à l’échelle nationale où nos lectrices et lecteurs ont la chance de mettre ce qu'ils et elles souhaitent voir à l'agenda, d'élire leurs représentant.e.s, de s'engager à imaginer le futur de la Coop ainsi que d'évaluer le travail que celle-ci fait.

Quand: samedi, le 13 mars, 2021, 14h HNE

Où: en téléconférence Zoom

Voici les instructions sur la façon de participer à l'appel:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83974730364

ID de la réunion: 839 7473 0364

Les numeros locaux: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/ke4zjuWdh

Si vous habitez ailleurs, envoyer un courriel info@mediacoop.ca et nous vous enverrons des instructions.

1) Propositions: S'il y a quelque chose en particulier que vous aimeriez discuter durant l'Assemblée générale, laissez-le nous savoir en nous envoyant un courriel avec le titre''Proposition de points pour l’ordre du jour de l'Assemblée générale''. La date limite pour nous envoyer vos points à mettre à l’ordre du jour est le 6 mars.

2) Nominations au Conseil d’administration: envoyez un courriel à info@mediacoop.ca avec une courte notice biographique de 250 mots et une photo de la personne que vous voulez présenter, avec comme titre «Nomination au Conseil d’administration». Tu peux te nommer. Cette notice biographique sera publiée sur notre site Internet pendant 7 jours avant l’Assemblée générale et aidera les membres à prendre des décisions informées concernant leur vote. La date limite est le 6 mars et les positions sont :

Représentant.e des contributeurs/contributrices (1)

Représentant.e des lecteurs/lectrices (2)

Représentant.e des editeurs/edetrices (1)

3) Vote: Durant l’Assemblée générale, il y aura la possibilité de voter par bulletins électroniques sur les propositions et les candidat.e.s aux élections. Nous allons publiciser les résultats des élections sur les pages de nos médias sociaux. Le processus de vote sera expliqué durant la réunion pour celles et ceux qui seront présent.e.s (électroniquement ou en personne).

4) Questions? N’hésitez pas à nous envoyer vos questions sur l’Assemblée générale par courriel à info@mediacoop.ca

Agenda et nominations au dessus (en anglais pour le moment)

