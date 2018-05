Reportage: Manif de solidarite avec la Palestine

About:

(Under The Olive Tree)Montreal - PalestineMember sinceUnder the Olive Tree is a Montreal-based radio show that discusses various topics related to Palestine. It airs Live on CKUT 90.3 FM in Montreal, Quebec (ckut.ca - 11am to 12pm) and on CFRC 101.9 FM in Kingston, Ontario (cfrc.ca - 4pm to 5pm). For more information, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/uot.ckut