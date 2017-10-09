Algonquin AAMP media project newsletter July 2018 p2

by Algonquin AAMP

Kwey Kwey / Greetings,

In this Algonquin Anishinaabeg Aki Media Project email:

*EVENTS & OPPORTUNITIES:

Video Camp For Girls+ / Albert Dumont at Iskotew Lodge / Chuck Commanda canoe making / Plenty Canada: Land Connections / Garden Tours incl M&J Lapointe's

* RECENT MEDIA LINKS:

Six new Wapikoni Mobile films by Algonquin youth / Peter Di Gangi: Algonquin Territory & Ottawa River Watershed / Zibi development press event

** EVENTS & OPPORTUNITIES **

Video Camps for Girls+ ages 13-17, in Ottawa

Hosted by SAW Video - Apply by July 19

https://www.sawvideo.com/workshops/scheduled/2018-07/video-camp-girls-2018

Application form attached to this email

Elder Albert Dumont will be at Iskotew Lodge, Health Canada

July 18 & 23-27 - Brooke Claxton bldg, Tunney's Pasture Ottawa

He will be offering noon-hour Teachings and private consultations.

Contact: Christine Chapman 613-957-3216 christine.chapman@canada.ca

Chuck Commanda canoe making at Murphy's Point Provincial Park

Ongoing until July 20th

http://www.ontarioparks.com/parksblog/makings-teachings-birchbark-canoe/

Cross Cultural Connections with the Land

Sat July 21 day long event @ Plenty Canada: 266 Plenty Lane, Lanark

1) Traditional opening and closing ceremonies with Elder Larry McDermott

2) Knowledge sharing circles, touching on subjects like forestry, wild rice, invasive species, and Algonquin cultural teachings

3) A traditional Algonquin lunch

4*) 3-hour workshop hosted by Algonquin master birch bark canoe builder, Chuck Commanda

Advance TICKETS: $35 per person for items 1-3. *OR $50 per person for items 1-4

https://www.mmallmyrelations.ca/education/upcoming-events/

Four-garden tour: Revitalising Food and Land

Sun July 29 10am-5pm near Perth, Smith Falls, Westport. $59

Jack & Mireille Lapointe's garden is one of the four visits:

"Hear about growing food and medicine, raising chickens, and designing a house that is meant to last for their grandchildren. Mireille, former co-chief of Ardoch Algonquin First Nation, teacher, mother and grandmother, will share her perspective about respecting and taking responsibility for the land, and reconnecting with traditional teachings regarding our relationship with plants as well as manoomin (wild rice) harvesting."

http://livinghearth.net/event/garden-tour2018

~~~~

** RECENT MEDIA LINKS **

1) WAPIKONI VIDEOS

Six short videos have recently been made by Algonquin youth through the Wapikoni Mobile program (descriptions and links further below)

Wapikoni Mobile is a travelling audiovisual and musical creation studio dedicated to Indigenous youth. Since 2004, Wapikoni has visited 28 nations and accompanied thousands of participants who worked to direct over 1,000 short films translated into several languages. These films have received 160 awards and honours at national and international festivals and events. Wapikoni Mobile became an official UNESCO partner in 2017.

See http://www.wapikoni.ca and their social media (FB/Tw/IG)

NOTE: This year, Wapikoni's Cinema on Wheels tour offering screenings in local communities is currently in the maritimes and is slated to arrive in Quebec on August 20 where it'll stay until mid-September. To book a free screening or suggest a community screening, contact Geronimo Inutiq: tourprojectionist@wapikoni.ca - see their website for scheduled events.

The six videos are:

= Aboriginal Individual by Algonking (Jonas Decoursay) depicts the struggle of youth growing up on a reservation and having to face the reality of what First Nations today are left with.

https://vimeo.com/275158716 http://www.wapikoni.ca/movies/aboriginal-individual

= Charlie Charlie p2 - Kitiganik’s scariest franchise is back with a second installment! One summer night, young Landen Jerome dreams about friends who disappeared last year from their elementary school. He decides to face his fear and investigate the school… in the middle of the night.

https://vimeo.com/275158883 http://www.wapikoni.ca/movies/charlie-charlie-part-2

= Misidjipzin (Birch Cradle) follows Siarra McDougall, a young woman of Kitiganik, who spends time with her kokom while making a birch craddle. This film explores the importance of family and passing down knowledge to future generations.

https://vimeo.com/275158999 http://www.wapikoni.ca/movies/misidjipzin-birch-cradle

= My Favourite Food is Indian Tacos, my Favourite Drink is Iced Tea and my Favourite Thing is Drumming is about the passion for drumming and traditionnal singing that Derius share with his friends. This film is the affirmation of Derius Matchewan Papatie's courage.

https://vimeo.com/275159489 http://www.wapikoni.ca/movies/my-favorite-food-is-indian-tacos-my-favorite-drink-is-iced-tea-and-my-favorite-thing-is-drumming

= Wajak: At the End of the Lake - On a Sunday morning, as the sun is rising, Peter Poucachiche wakes his grandson Kobe Wawatie up to go moose hunting. A rather silent journey on Kitiganik’s territory.

https://vimeo.com/275159670 http://www.wapikoni.ca/movies/wajak-at-the-end-of-the-lake

= Our Land - Norman Matchewan, a young Anishnabe leader and community activist, is fighting to promote the sustainable development of Kitiganik’s renewable resources.

https://vimeo.com/275159583 http://www.wapikoni.ca/movies/our-land

2) PETER DI GANGI on ALGONQUIN TERRITORY / OTTAWA RIVER WATERSHED

"Algonquin Territory: Indigenous title to land in the Ottawa Valley is an issue that is yet to be resolved" recently published in Canada's History magazine

http://www.canadashistory.ca/explore/politics-law/algonquin-territory

Previously, Di Gangi spoke on this history of the Ottawa River Watershed:

https://equitableeducation.ca/2015/podcast-history-ottawa-river-watershed

and specifically in relation to the Chaudiere Islands sacred site

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=at2ZsbKA-Ng

And in the 2000s was one of the writing team* for the

"Background Study for Nomination of the Ottawa River Under the Canadian Heritage Rivers System"

http://www.ottawariver.org/pdf/0-ORHDC.pdf

* some of the other writing team members were William Commanda and three Algonquin chiefs (Conrad Polson, Harry St Denis, and Kirby Whiteduck)

Also relevant:

New map of Ottawa River Watershed, by Canadian Geographic & Chawkers Foundation

https://www.canadiangeographic.ca/article/mapping-ottawa-river-original-trans-canada-highway

3) ZIBI DEVELOPMENT PRESS EVENT

The commpanies doing the "Zibi" development at the sacred waterfalls site in Ottawa/Gatineau held a press event yesterday, July 17. Press release:

http://www.dream.ca/alternatives/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2018/07/News-release_Zibi-event_July-17-2018_EN.pdf

Very little attention paid to Algonquin voices and issues in this coverage:

English media coverage

https://ottawacitizen.com/news/local-news/zibi-development-to-change-the-face-of-gatineau-citys-mayor-says

https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=1440813&binId=1.1164511&playlistPageNum=1

http://www.obj.ca/article/first-zibi-restaurants-retail-open-gatineau-spring-2019

http://www.cbc.ca/player/play/1279564867872

French media coverage

https://ici.radio-canada.ca/nouvelle/1113294/projet-zibi-dream-windmill-maire-gatineau-demolition-usine

https://ici.radio-canada.ca/info/videos/media-7930130/visite-chantier-projet-zibi-gatineau

https://tvagatineau.ca/blogue/article/visite-du-chantier-de-zibi-olivier-boiss%C3%A9-17-juillet-2018

https://www.ledroit.com/actualites/gatineau/une-visite-au-cur-du-chantier-de-zibi-22daa21b107b808ab311cdd66f94820a

https://www.ledroit.com/actualites/gatineau/le-monstre-au-sol-70c06480af3b642d9789bce9e4c0b7a5

