Algonquin AAMP media project newsletter November 2018

Kwey Kwey / Greetings,
Table of contents for this edition of the Algonquin Anishinaabeg Aki Media Project newsletter:
NOTICES
New Indigenous radio station in Ottawa
Capital Current piloting a community connection program
NAC Indigenous Theatre is hiring
EVENTS
Nov 06: Walking Eagle News talk at Carleton
Nov 08: Veldon Coburn on Modern Treaty panel
Nov 09: Apply for Digital Rights Community Grant
Nov 09-11 Indigital Cultures Gathering
Nov 11: Celebrate Life & Legacy of William Commanda
Nov 18: Nuclear Waste at Chalk River public meeting
Nov 25: Ottawa premieres of Silla & Mamandagokwe
MEDIA
Albert Dumont's new book of poetry
Profiles of Shady Hafez and of Lynn Gehl
Remembering Algonquin veterans for November 11
ReconciliAction Campaign launch at Carleton
Videos of "Power & Place" panel at Carleton
In Defense of Spiritual Beliefs vs lateral violence
Nuclear Waste in the Ottawa River UPDATE
Land Acknowledgements controversy:
* Op-eds, radio segment, videos, more
* Featuring Jay Odjick, Harry St Denis, Lynn Gehl, ...
Please scroll down for all the details/links.
Also please note that inclusion of items in this newsletter does not necessarily indicate endorsement by AAAMP or any other body or organization.
NOTICES
New radio station ELMNT 95.7 FM in Ottawa
This is APTN-associated First Peoples Radio, on the dial where AVR Aboriginal Voices Radio used to be.
Kayla Whiteduck from Kitigan Zibi is one of the four main hosts; she's on air Monday-Friday 12-3pm and Saturday 6-10am.
http://www.elmntfm.ca
Capital Current - Community Connection
The new local news venture of 0Carleton's Journalism program is looking to establish contacts for continuity in dialogue around their community interests:
"We welcome the sharing of issues, news tips, and introductions from you.To get in touch, or to be added to our database of community connections, please complete the form below or send us a direct message on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram. Our community connections editor looks forward to hearing from you!"
https://capitalcurrent.ca/community-connection/
The Indigenous Theatre at the National Arts Centre is looking for
* Communications and Marketing Officer (apply by Nov 12)
* Assistant Technical Director (apply by Dec 02)
https://nac-cna.ca/en/careers
EVENTS
Walking Eagle News talk at CarletonU
6:30pm Tuesday Nov 5, at
Tim Fontaine, Editor-in-Grand-Chief, will be speaking.
Poster: https://twitter.com/CU_FASS/status/1059550332068388864
Veldon Coburn at U of Ottawa for Treaties Recognition Week
Panel with Bruce Uviluq + Mandy Gull, on Modern Treaty Making
11:30am Thurs Nov 8, room 4007 Faculty of Social Science building
* ALSO: Treaty exhibit at Morisset Library from November 5-9
https://www.facebook.com/events/481257365716539/
Apply to the Digital Rights Community Grant Program
by November 09: https://digitaljusticelab.ca/grants
"Offering individuals and community organizations a one-time community microgrant of $1000-3000 for public education on digital rights. This grant funds local projects ranging from the arts to workshops. Think of anything that's to your heart's desire as long as it pertains to a digital space. We will prioritize the representation and participation of Indigenous people, Black people, people of colour, LGBTQ2 people, people with disabilities, women, young people and seniors."
Indigital Cultures Gathering November 9-11
at SAW Video / Ottawa Art Gallery
* Includes Sunday morning presentation: Algonquin Language Project, Jules Papatie
https://www.facebook.com/events/248745542454146/
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/indigital-cultures-gathering-is-now-booked-out-tickets-
Celebrate the Life & Legacy of Grandfather William Commanda
2:00pm Sunday Nov 11, at 506 Stratas Court, Kanata
"He would have been turning 105! CEREMONY, FRIENDSHIP, SHARING and Grandfather's Favourite Thing - BANQUET! That, he said, is how we finish the job!" Contact: circleofallnations@sympatico.ca 613-599-8385
https://www.facebook.com/events/263741321154403/
Bilingual Public Meeting about Nuclear Waste at Chalk River
1:00-3:30pm Sunday Nov 18, at the Maison du Citoyen, 25 rue Laurier, Hull
* Learn more about the problem of nuclear waste at Chalk River next to the Ottawa River, as well as what we can do to protect our water. The event will be bilingual, and simultaneous interpretation will be available! To find out more and to register:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/billets-rencontre-citoyenne-sur-les-dechets-nucleaires-meeting-on-nuclear-waste-52090292467
Ottawa Premiere of Silla & Mamandagokwe
6:00-8:30pm Sunday Nov 25, at Mayfair Theatre, 2024 Bank St, Ottawa
* The second documentary, Mamandagokwe, is a short film showcasing Dara Wawatay-Chabot's life and the historical context of her community and the Algonquin Nation, including a focus on her story through beadwork and how Indigenous youth find beauty in the struggle. Gilbert Whiteduck will be giving opening remarks. Pay-what-you-want at the door.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1459740174171070/
MEDIA
Albert Dumont's new book of poetry: Sitting By The Rapids
Currently available for pre-order through its publisher, Kegedonce Press, with release planned for later this month, and details TBA for a December launch event in Ottawa.
"These gentle words full of love and powerful energy are like Albert himself. They encourage and guide the way for all who read them and are prepared to move on." — Maria Campbell, author of Halfbreed.
http://kegedonce.com/bookstore/item/121-sitting-by-the-rapids.html
Shady Hafez profile "People just like you are healing on the land"
https://davidsuzuki.org/story/people-just-like-you-are-healing-on-the-land/
"A biography of Lynn Gehl" profile
https://journeymagazineptbo.com/2018/11/02/a-biography-of-lynn-gehl/
Remembering Algonquin veterans (November 11th is 100 years of Remembrance)
* List of Algonquin veterans, separated by province:
http://www.vcn.bc.ca/~jeffrey1/algonqn.htm
* Fighting for Recognition: How Canada stole an Indigenous veteran’s family identity and land rights
https://www.canadashistory.ca/explore/first-nations,-inuit-metis/fighting-for-recognition
ReconciliAction campaign for Indigenous languages + education, launches at Carleton
* They are looking for campaign partners!
Article: http://charlatan.ca/2018/10/gsa-cfs-launch-advocacy-campaign-on-indigenization
Event video: https://www.facebook.com/coty.zachariah.9/videos/917314918448065
Campaign description: https://www.facebook.com/ReconciliActionCarleton/posts/2178908572121249
National page, Canadian Federation of Students: https://cfs-fcee.ca/campaigns/reconciliaction
VIDEOS: "Power and Place" panel focused on Algonquin issues
* Josee Bourgeois "My Path, My Water, My City" https://vimeo.com/294402539
* Sarah Yankoo "Counter-mapping the City Treaty" https://vimeo.com/294413150
* Jean Luc Fournier "Toponymy Researcher" https://vimeo.com/294432280
* All three panelists discussion Q&A https://vimeo.com/294444795
This is from the Summer Cities Symposium at Carleton University Architecture's Urban Research Lab this past July. Info: https://c-url.ca/summer-cities-2018/
"In Defense of Spiritual Beliefs" by Albert Dumont
Addressing 'lateral violence' attacks on social media.
http://albertdumont.com/in-defence-of-indigenous-spiritual-beliefs
Nuclear Waste in the Ottawa River Watershed: Update from Ottawa Riverkeeper
https://www.ottawariverkeeper.ca/update-riverkeeper-nuclear-waste-ottawa-river-watershed/
* Note they are looking for/ hiring a new riverkeeper:
https://www.ottawariverkeeper.ca/home/who-we-are/jobs-at-riverkeeper/riverkeeper-2/
LAND ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS - RESPONSES
An op-ed in the Ottawa Citizen by Patrick Mascoe, a non-native Ottawa area teacher, generated some controversy. Mascoe referenced Lynn Gehl in describing land acknowledgements as meaningless and patronizing, and insincere, empty rhetoric.
Listen to Jay Odjick with Ashley Courchene discuss the issue on CBC Ottawa Morning radio:
https://www.cbc.ca/listen/shows/ottawa-morning/segment/15627607
* Courchene also wrote a response op-ed in the Citizen:
https://ottawacitizen.com/opinion/columnists/courchene-heres-why-acknowledging-indigenous-territories-matters
There's also this new short video of Wolf Lake chief Harry St Denis.
He speaks about land issues including the land claim and Chaudiere Falls / Akikodjiwan, referencing Trudeau's customary Algonquin land acknowledgement:
The video is on three platforms: https://youtu.be/jtt5GfAaVJk
https://twitter.com/GregEqEd/status/1059806087371722753
https://www.facebook.com/EquitableEducation/videos/1977018652392974
The original op-ed piece by Mascoe is here:
https://ottawacitizen.com/opinion/columnists/moscoe-heres-why-land-acknowledgements-are-both-meaningless-and-patronizing
Gehl had previously written this critical piece on land acknowledgements:
http://policyoptions.irpp.org/magazines/july-2017/is-acknowledging-indigenous-territory-enough/
More recently, she wrote a land acknowledgement for people to use:
https://www.lynngehl.com/black-face-blogging/algonquin-anishinaabe-land-acknowledgement
