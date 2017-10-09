Algonquin AAMP media project newsletter November 2018

by Algonquin AAMP

Kwey Kwey / Greetings,

Table of contents for this edition of the Algonquin Anishinaabeg Aki Media Project newsletter:

NOTICES

New Indigenous radio station in Ottawa

Capital Current piloting a community connection program

NAC Indigenous Theatre is hiring

EVENTS

Nov 06: Walking Eagle News talk at Carleton

Nov 08: Veldon Coburn on Modern Treaty panel

Nov 09: Apply for Digital Rights Community Grant

Nov 09-11 Indigital Cultures Gathering

Nov 11: Celebrate Life & Legacy of William Commanda

Nov 18: Nuclear Waste at Chalk River public meeting

Nov 25: Ottawa premieres of Silla & Mamandagokwe

MEDIA

Albert Dumont's new book of poetry

Profiles of Shady Hafez and of Lynn Gehl

Remembering Algonquin veterans for November 11

ReconciliAction Campaign launch at Carleton

Videos of "Power & Place" panel at Carleton

In Defense of Spiritual Beliefs vs lateral violence

Nuclear Waste in the Ottawa River UPDATE

Land Acknowledgements controversy:

* Op-eds, radio segment, videos, more

* Featuring Jay Odjick, Harry St Denis, Lynn Gehl, ...

Please scroll down for all the details/links.

Also please note that inclusion of items in this newsletter does not necessarily indicate endorsement by AAAMP or any other body or organization.

Want to share this newsletter with others? Forward it or share/tweet the web link:

To include items in future emails, please email: algonquinakimedia [at] riseup.net

Subscribe to this list: https://lists.riseup.net/www/subscribe/algonquinaamp

For info about the AAAMP project: https://lists.riseup.net/www/info/algonquinaamp

-------

NOTICES

New radio station ELMNT 95.7 FM in Ottawa

This is APTN-associated First Peoples Radio, on the dial where AVR Aboriginal Voices Radio used to be.

Kayla Whiteduck from Kitigan Zibi is one of the four main hosts; she's on air Monday-Friday 12-3pm and Saturday 6-10am.

http://www.elmntfm.ca

Capital Current - Community Connection

The new local news venture of 0Carleton's Journalism program is looking to establish contacts for continuity in dialogue around their community interests:

"We welcome the sharing of issues, news tips, and introductions from you.To get in touch, or to be added to our database of community connections, please complete the form below or send us a direct message on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram. Our community connections editor looks forward to hearing from you!"

https://capitalcurrent.ca/community-connection/

The Indigenous Theatre at the National Arts Centre is looking for

* Communications and Marketing Officer (apply by Nov 12)

* Assistant Technical Director (apply by Dec 02)

https://nac-cna.ca/en/careers

------

EVENTS

Walking Eagle News talk at CarletonU

6:30pm Tuesday Nov 5, at

Tim Fontaine, Editor-in-Grand-Chief, will be speaking.

Poster: https://twitter.com/CU_FASS/status/1059550332068388864

Veldon Coburn at U of Ottawa for Treaties Recognition Week

Panel with Bruce Uviluq + Mandy Gull, on Modern Treaty Making

11:30am Thurs Nov 8, room 4007 Faculty of Social Science building

* ALSO: Treaty exhibit at Morisset Library from November 5-9

https://www.facebook.com/events/481257365716539/

Apply to the Digital Rights Community Grant Program

by November 09: https://digitaljusticelab.ca/grants

"Offering individuals and community organizations a one-time community microgrant of $1000-3000 for public education on digital rights. This grant funds local projects ranging from the arts to workshops. Think of anything that's to your heart's desire as long as it pertains to a digital space. We will prioritize the representation and participation of Indigenous people, Black people, people of colour, LGBTQ2 people, people with disabilities, women, young people and seniors."

Indigital Cultures Gathering November 9-11

at SAW Video / Ottawa Art Gallery

* Includes Sunday morning presentation: Algonquin Language Project, Jules Papatie

https://www.facebook.com/events/248745542454146/

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/indigital-cultures-gathering-is-now-booked-out-tickets-

Celebrate the Life & Legacy of Grandfather William Commanda

2:00pm Sunday Nov 11, at 506 Stratas Court, Kanata

"He would have been turning 105! CEREMONY, FRIENDSHIP, SHARING and Grandfather's Favourite Thing - BANQUET! That, he said, is how we finish the job!" Contact: circleofallnations@sympatico.ca 613-599-8385

https://www.facebook.com/events/263741321154403/

Bilingual Public Meeting about Nuclear Waste at Chalk River

1:00-3:30pm Sunday Nov 18, at the Maison du Citoyen, 25 rue Laurier, Hull

* Learn more about the problem of nuclear waste at Chalk River next to the Ottawa River, as well as what we can do to protect our water. The event will be bilingual, and simultaneous interpretation will be available! To find out more and to register:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/billets-rencontre-citoyenne-sur-les-dechets-nucleaires-meeting-on-nuclear-waste-52090292467

Ottawa Premiere of Silla & Mamandagokwe

6:00-8:30pm Sunday Nov 25, at Mayfair Theatre, 2024 Bank St, Ottawa

* The second documentary, Mamandagokwe, is a short film showcasing Dara Wawatay-Chabot's life and the historical context of her community and the Algonquin Nation, including a focus on her story through beadwork and how Indigenous youth find beauty in the struggle. Gilbert Whiteduck will be giving opening remarks. Pay-what-you-want at the door.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1459740174171070/

-----

MEDIA

Albert Dumont's new book of poetry: Sitting By The Rapids

Currently available for pre-order through its publisher, Kegedonce Press, with release planned for later this month, and details TBA for a December launch event in Ottawa.

"These gentle words full of love and powerful energy are like Albert himself. They encourage and guide the way for all who read them and are prepared to move on." — Maria Campbell, author of Halfbreed.

http://kegedonce.com/bookstore/item/121-sitting-by-the-rapids.html

Shady Hafez profile "People just like you are healing on the land"

https://davidsuzuki.org/story/people-just-like-you-are-healing-on-the-land/

"A biography of Lynn Gehl" profile

https://journeymagazineptbo.com/2018/11/02/a-biography-of-lynn-gehl/

Remembering Algonquin veterans (November 11th is 100 years of Remembrance)

* List of Algonquin veterans, separated by province:

http://www.vcn.bc.ca/~jeffrey1/algonqn.htm

* Fighting for Recognition: How Canada stole an Indigenous veteran’s family identity and land rights

https://www.canadashistory.ca/explore/first-nations,-inuit-metis/fighting-for-recognition

ReconciliAction campaign for Indigenous languages + education, launches at Carleton

* They are looking for campaign partners!

Article: http://charlatan.ca/2018/10/gsa-cfs-launch-advocacy-campaign-on-indigenization

Event video: https://www.facebook.com/coty.zachariah.9/videos/917314918448065

Campaign description: https://www.facebook.com/ReconciliActionCarleton/posts/2178908572121249

National page, Canadian Federation of Students: https://cfs-fcee.ca/campaigns/reconciliaction

VIDEOS: "Power and Place" panel focused on Algonquin issues

* Josee Bourgeois "My Path, My Water, My City" https://vimeo.com/294402539

* Sarah Yankoo "Counter-mapping the City Treaty" https://vimeo.com/294413150

* Jean Luc Fournier "Toponymy Researcher" https://vimeo.com/294432280

* All three panelists discussion Q&A https://vimeo.com/294444795

This is from the Summer Cities Symposium at Carleton University Architecture's Urban Research Lab this past July. Info: https://c-url.ca/summer-cities-2018/

"In Defense of Spiritual Beliefs" by Albert Dumont

Addressing 'lateral violence' attacks on social media.

http://albertdumont.com/in-defence-of-indigenous-spiritual-beliefs

Nuclear Waste in the Ottawa River Watershed: Update from Ottawa Riverkeeper

https://www.ottawariverkeeper.ca/update-riverkeeper-nuclear-waste-ottawa-river-watershed/

* Note they are looking for/ hiring a new riverkeeper:

https://www.ottawariverkeeper.ca/home/who-we-are/jobs-at-riverkeeper/riverkeeper-2/

LAND ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS - RESPONSES

An op-ed in the Ottawa Citizen by Patrick Mascoe, a non-native Ottawa area teacher, generated some controversy. Mascoe referenced Lynn Gehl in describing land acknowledgements as meaningless and patronizing, and insincere, empty rhetoric.

Listen to Jay Odjick with Ashley Courchene discuss the issue on CBC Ottawa Morning radio:

https://www.cbc.ca/listen/shows/ottawa-morning/segment/15627607

* Courchene also wrote a response op-ed in the Citizen:

https://ottawacitizen.com/opinion/columnists/courchene-heres-why-acknowledging-indigenous-territories-matters

There's also this new short video of Wolf Lake chief Harry St Denis.

He speaks about land issues including the land claim and Chaudiere Falls / Akikodjiwan, referencing Trudeau's customary Algonquin land acknowledgement:

The video is on three platforms: https://youtu.be/jtt5GfAaVJk

https://twitter.com/GregEqEd/status/1059806087371722753

https://www.facebook.com/EquitableEducation/videos/1977018652392974

The original op-ed piece by Mascoe is here:

https://ottawacitizen.com/opinion/columnists/moscoe-heres-why-land-acknowledgements-are-both-meaningless-and-patronizing

Gehl had previously written this critical piece on land acknowledgements:

http://policyoptions.irpp.org/magazines/july-2017/is-acknowledging-indigenous-territory-enough/

More recently, she wrote a land acknowledgement for people to use:

https://www.lynngehl.com/black-face-blogging/algonquin-anishinaabe-land-acknowledgement

=======

Algonquin Anishinaabeg Aki Media Project

* Email list (subscribe!)

https://lists.riseup.net/www/info/algonquinaamp

Posts: http://mediacoop.ca/author/algonquin-aamp