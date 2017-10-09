Algonquin AAMP media project newsletter October 2018 p2

In this Algonquin Anishinaabeg Aki Media Project email newsletter:
MEDIA:
- New Algonquin Anishinaabe land acknowledgement
- New multimedia re Akikpautik/Akikodjiwan sacred site (2 audios, 2 videos)
- Indigenizing Digital Literacies: Research from Timiskaming & Long Point FNs
- Photos from Odinewin Language Camp fundraiser Oct 12
OPPORTUNITIES & EVENTS:
- Oct 15: ReconciliAction at Carleton University campaign launch
- Oct 15: RSVP for OCDSB Indigenous Advisory Council Oct 18 meeting
- Oct 15: Applications due for rabble.ca's Jack Layton Journalism for Change Fellowship
- Oct 16: Indigenous 150+ launch / film screenings
- Oct 23: Suggestions due for Ottawa River south shore park naming (NCC)
- Oct 25: Community Meeting - Let's Build an Indigeous School in Ottawa
- Oct 27: Reconciliation: Re-Membering Creator's First Sacred Pipe (Akikpautik/Akikodjiwan)
- Nov 1: Applications due for Ontario Arts Council Indigenous Cultural Fund
- Rolling deadline until Nov 9: Apply for Digital Rights Community Grant Program
- Nov 9-11: Indigital Culture Gathering
* National Arts Centre, Indigenous Theatre is Hiring (deadlines Nov 4 & 12)
* Call for CarletonU Indigenous students to participate in mental health research
Please scroll down for all the details/links.
MEDIA -- details & links:
LAND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Algonquin Anishinaabe land acknowledgement, by Lynn Gehl
https://www.lynngehl.com/black-face-blogging/algonquin-anishinaabe-land-acknowledgement
"I decided to take the time and write this Algonquin Anishinaabe land acknowledgement. Go ahead and print it out and use it when you are openning an event in Algonquin territory."
Print version:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/rzmppvea00hiarp/Algonquin%20Land%20Acknowledgement.pdf
Also see these general backgrounders on land acknowledgements
* Beyond Territorial Acknowledgements, by Chelsea Vowel
http://apihtawikosisan.com/2016/09/beyond-territorial-acknowledgments/
* Acknowledging The NCRA's Indigenous Zine
http://ncra.ca/sites/default/files/Acknowledging-NCRAIndigenousZine-June517small.pdf
NEW MULTIMEDIA: Akikpautik/Akikodjiwan sacred waterfalls site
https://equitableeducation.ca/2018/multimedia-akikpautik-akikodjiwan
Audios of mayoral candidate Clive Doucet and of Chief Harry St. Denis.
Videos of Carleton PhD student Kanatase Horn and of Algonquin Anishinabekwe and grandmother Verna McGregor.
INDIGENIZING DIGITAL LITERACIES: Community Informatics Research with Timiskaming and Long Point Algonquin FNs
http://firstmile.ca/wp-content/uploads/088-2016-McMahon-Whiteduck-Chasle.pdf
"In this paper, we describe a research project to develop digital literacies with two Algonquin First Nations in Quebec: Timiskaming and Long Point. This project reflcts a First Mile approach to Community Informatics, informed by the theoretical framework of Indigenous resurgence and by engaged research methodologies."
* shared for inspiration re Digital Rights Community Grant Program (see under Opportunities)
PHOTOS - from Oct 12 Community Fundraiser for Odinewin Language Camp
https://www.facebook.com/ChristopherBrentPatterson/posts/2078154602216644
OPPORTUNITIES & EVENTS -- details & links:
Call for current/former Indigenous students of Carleton University, to participate in a study on mental health.
* Read full description from researcher Julianne Dumont (KZ) at bottom of this email
Oct 15: ReconciliAction at CarletonU campaign launch
Noon-1:30pm at 228 Patterson, Carleton University. Lunch will be served after panel
https://www.facebook.com/events/308028113118417/
"Our objective is to ensure that Carleton implements the 16th recommendation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), which calls post-secondary institutions to establish university degrees and programs in Indigenous languages. We will roll out our full platform at the launch."
"Our panel will include speakers from the First Peoples Council, the Graduate Students' Association, the Mawandoseg Centre at Carleton, and will be hosted by Coty Zachariah, the national chair of the Canadian Federation of Students."
by Oct 15: RSVP for Oct 18 (evening) first meeting of OCDSB Indigenous Advisory Council
Questions/confirmations to Jody Alexander, 613-596-8211x8179 jody.alexander@ocdsb.ca
https://www.dropbox.com/s/lvvitjkrgu6ovix/oct15rsvp-ocdsb_advisorycouncil.jpg
by Oct 15: Applications due for rabble.ca's Jack Layton Journalism for Change Fellowship
"The Fellowship is intended to support emerging writers and journalists. We are seeking fellows who are passionate, engaged, and interested in developing their unique voices in social change reporting. The fellowship pays a stipend of $3,000 for the three-month period."
http://rabble.ca/blogs/bloggers/rabblecas-staff-blog/2018/08/announcing-second-annual-jack-layton-journalism-change
Oct 16: Ottawa launch of Indigenous 150+
6:00-9:30pm at Ottawa Art Gallery, 50 Mackenzie King Bridge
https://www.facebook.com/events/310316239752989/
"INDIGENOUS 150+ is a film and conversation series dedicated to putting Indigenous voices centre stage."
"October 16 is a special event screening which will announce the vision to create a National Indigenous Cinema initiative and an invitation for businesses, foundations and individuals to come together to fulfill the vision."
Will include screening of short film from Algonquin filmmaker Kevin Papatie
*RSVP asap - less than 20 tickets left!
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/indigenous-150-ottawa-launch-ottawa-art-gallery-tickets-50904530822
http://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/posts/national-capital-commission-seeking-your-ideas-to-name-the-ottawa-river-south-shore-riverfront-park
"The National Capital Commission (NCC) invites the public to share their ideas for a name for the new Ottawa River South Shore Riverfront Park which runs along the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway."
Oct 25 - Let's Build an Indigenous School in Ottawa
Community Meeting - Thursday Oct 25, start at 5:30pm
at Willis College, 1200 St. Laurent Blvd Unit 20 / Entrance 5
https://www.facebook.com/events/234390370754551/
Contact Lindsey McGregor/Paula Napoose: atikamegconsulting@gmail.com
POSTERS
https://www.dropbox.com/s/7l059dzmj750m33/Oct25%20school%20mtg%20Parent.png
https://www.dropbox.com/s/2j96am429z35z8b/Oct25%20school%20mtg%20Teacher.png
Oct 27: Reconciliation: Re-Membering Creator's First Sacred Pipe
Honouring Akikpautik and Akikodjiwan: A Panel Discussion with Albert Dumont, Lynn Gehl, Randy Boswell, and Lindsay Lambert.
2-5pm. New Location: Alexander Community Centre, 960 Silver St
https://www.facebook.com/events/2098947666814368/
* $22 per ticket. Over 60 of the 100 tickets are already sold. Purchase at:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reconciliation-re-membering-creators-first-sacred-pipe-tickets-49213541026
* Contact: akikpautik@gmail.com
by Nov 1: Indigenous Cultural Fund grants, Ontario Arts Council
http://www.arts.on.ca/grants/activity/indigenous-culture-fund
"ICF exists to support cultural priorities and activities as defined by Indigenous peoples and communities, including on and off-reserve, urban, rural and remote."
Three types of grants: Small Grants; Project Grants for Organizations; Project Grants for Individuals, Groups and Collectives.
by Nov 9: Apply to the Digital Rights Community Grant Program
- Rolling deadline to apply (sooner the better) until November 9th
https://digitaljusticelab.ca/grants
Have something to say about the way we use technology? We want to hear from you.
The Digital Justice Lab, Tech Reset Canada, and The Centre for Digital Rights are offering individuals and community organizations a one-time community microgrant of $1000-3000 for public education on digital rights. This grant funds local projects ranging from the arts to workshops. These initiatives include (but are not limited to) holding an art show, training-based courses, community meetings, booking spaces, or giving yourself a small honouraria for a personal project. Think of anything that's to your heart's desire as long as it pertains to a digital space.
We will prioritize the representation and participation of Indigenous people, Black people, people of colour, LGBTQ2 people, people with disabilities, women, young people and seniors.
Nov 9-11: Indigital Culture Gathering
at SAW Video Association, 2 Daly Avenue, Ottawa
https://www.facebook.com/events/248745542454146/
"The Indigital Culture Gathering will provide an opportunity to bring together Indigenous People within the community to discuss and contribute to the digitalization of who we are and what that represents.
Indigital Cultures Gathering will strategize new and creative ways to implement this growth digitally, and we will also see Indigenous strategies from around the world including websites, projects, virtual reality, dictionaries, and interactive multimedia.
Come out and talk about your work and see how we can work together!"
by Nov 4 & 12: NAC Indigenous Theatre is hiring
Assistant Technical Director (apply by Nov 4)
Communications and Marketing Officer (apply by Nov 12)
https://nac-cna.ca/en/careers
** RESEARCH STUDY ON MENTAL HEALTH OF INDIGENOUS POST-SECONDARY STUDENTS **
Kwey Indigenous Carleton Students!
Ozawa Nibi Mikinakikwe nidijinikaz. Kitigan Zibi nidonjiba. My English name is Julianne Dumont and my spirit name is Ozawa Nibi Mikinakikwe. I grew up in Kitigan Zibi and was raised by two proud Anishinabeg parents. I am currently a fourth-year student in my Bachelor (Honours) of Arts in Psychology degree with a concentration in Developmental Psychology and a minor in Indigenous Studies. During this final year of my degree, I must complete an honours thesis and I chose a topic close to my heart... and I'd like to invite you to be part of my research.
I hope to develop a better understanding of the factors related to the mental health of Indigenous students as they participate in a post-secondary experience.
If you are interested in participating, you can complete our 1-minute eligibility survey at:
http://carleton.ca/readylab/cts
Students of all ages and years of study who self-identify as Indigenous are eligible to participate in this study!
If you choose to participate, you will receive a $10 amazon.ca gift code.
Migwetch for considering this research opportunity,
Julianne Dumont
juliannedumont@cmail.carleton.ca
