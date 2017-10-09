Algonquin AAMP media project newsletter October 2018 p2

Kwey Kwey / Greetings,

In this Algonquin Anishinaabeg Aki Media Project email newsletter:

MEDIA:

- New Algonquin Anishinaabe land acknowledgement

- New multimedia re Akikpautik/Akikodjiwan sacred site (2 audios, 2 videos)

- Indigenizing Digital Literacies: Research from Timiskaming & Long Point FNs

- Photos from Odinewin Language Camp fundraiser Oct 12

OPPORTUNITIES & EVENTS:

- Oct 15: ReconciliAction at Carleton University campaign launch

- Oct 15: RSVP for OCDSB Indigenous Advisory Council Oct 18 meeting

- Oct 15: Applications due for rabble.ca's Jack Layton Journalism for Change Fellowship

- Oct 16: Indigenous 150+ launch / film screenings

- Oct 23: Suggestions due for Ottawa River south shore park naming (NCC)

- Oct 25: Community Meeting - Let's Build an Indigeous School in Ottawa

- Oct 27: Reconciliation: Re-Membering Creator's First Sacred Pipe (Akikpautik/Akikodjiwan)

- Nov 1: Applications due for Ontario Arts Council Indigenous Cultural Fund

- Rolling deadline until Nov 9: Apply for Digital Rights Community Grant Program

- Nov 9-11: Indigital Culture Gathering

* National Arts Centre, Indigenous Theatre is Hiring (deadlines Nov 4 & 12)

* Call for CarletonU Indigenous students to participate in mental health research

MEDIA -- details & links:

LAND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Algonquin Anishinaabe land acknowledgement, by Lynn Gehl

https://www.lynngehl.com/black-face-blogging/algonquin-anishinaabe-land-acknowledgement

"I decided to take the time and write this Algonquin Anishinaabe land acknowledgement. Go ahead and print it out and use it when you are openning an event in Algonquin territory."

Print version:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/rzmppvea00hiarp/Algonquin%20Land%20Acknowledgement.pdf

Also see these general backgrounders on land acknowledgements

* Beyond Territorial Acknowledgements, by Chelsea Vowel

http://apihtawikosisan.com/2016/09/beyond-territorial-acknowledgments/

* Acknowledging The NCRA's Indigenous Zine

http://ncra.ca/sites/default/files/Acknowledging-NCRAIndigenousZine-June517small.pdf

NEW MULTIMEDIA: Akikpautik/Akikodjiwan sacred waterfalls site

https://equitableeducation.ca/2018/multimedia-akikpautik-akikodjiwan

Audios of mayoral candidate Clive Doucet and of Chief Harry St. Denis.

Videos of Carleton PhD student Kanatase Horn and of Algonquin Anishinabekwe and grandmother Verna McGregor.

INDIGENIZING DIGITAL LITERACIES: Community Informatics Research with Timiskaming and Long Point Algonquin FNs

http://firstmile.ca/wp-content/uploads/088-2016-McMahon-Whiteduck-Chasle.pdf

"In this paper, we describe a research project to develop digital literacies with two Algonquin First Nations in Quebec: Timiskaming and Long Point. This project reflcts a First Mile approach to Community Informatics, informed by the theoretical framework of Indigenous resurgence and by engaged research methodologies."

* shared for inspiration re Digital Rights Community Grant Program (see under Opportunities)

PHOTOS - from Oct 12 Community Fundraiser for Odinewin Language Camp

https://www.facebook.com/ChristopherBrentPatterson/posts/2078154602216644

================

OPPORTUNITIES & EVENTS -- details & links:

Call for current/former Indigenous students of Carleton University, to participate in a study on mental health.

* Read full description from researcher Julianne Dumont (KZ) at bottom of this email

Oct 15: ReconciliAction at CarletonU campaign launch

Noon-1:30pm at 228 Patterson, Carleton University. Lunch will be served after panel

https://www.facebook.com/events/308028113118417/

"Our objective is to ensure that Carleton implements the 16th recommendation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), which calls post-secondary institutions to establish university degrees and programs in Indigenous languages. We will roll out our full platform at the launch."

"Our panel will include speakers from the First Peoples Council, the Graduate Students' Association, the Mawandoseg Centre at Carleton, and will be hosted by Coty Zachariah, the national chair of the Canadian Federation of Students."

by Oct 15: RSVP for Oct 18 (evening) first meeting of OCDSB Indigenous Advisory Council

Questions/confirmations to Jody Alexander, 613-596-8211x8179 jody.alexander@ocdsb.ca

https://www.dropbox.com/s/lvvitjkrgu6ovix/oct15rsvp-ocdsb_advisorycouncil.jpg

by Oct 15: Applications due for rabble.ca's Jack Layton Journalism for Change Fellowship

"The Fellowship is intended to support emerging writers and journalists. We are seeking fellows who are passionate, engaged, and interested in developing their unique voices in social change reporting. The fellowship pays a stipend of $3,000 for the three-month period."

http://rabble.ca/blogs/bloggers/rabblecas-staff-blog/2018/08/announcing-second-annual-jack-layton-journalism-change

Oct 16: Ottawa launch of Indigenous 150+

6:00-9:30pm at Ottawa Art Gallery, 50 Mackenzie King Bridge

https://www.facebook.com/events/310316239752989/

"INDIGENOUS 150+ is a film and conversation series dedicated to putting Indigenous voices centre stage."

"October 16 is a special event screening which will announce the vision to create a National Indigenous Cinema initiative and an invitation for businesses, foundations and individuals to come together to fulfill the vision."

Will include screening of short film from Algonquin filmmaker Kevin Papatie

*RSVP asap - less than 20 tickets left!

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/indigenous-150-ottawa-launch-ottawa-art-gallery-tickets-50904530822

