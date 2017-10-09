Algonquin AAMP media project newsletter September 2018

by Algonquin AAMP

Kwey Kwey / Greetings,

In this Algonquin Anishinaabeg Aki Media Project email newsletter:

OPPORTUNITIES & EVENTS:

- Sept 3: Submissions for Cuban Hat pitch, documentary filmmaking projects

- Sept 5-29: Pikwakanagan Land Claim Negotiations Update meetings

- Sept 7: Pitches for "Watch Yourself: The Surveillance Issue" GUTS Magazine

- Sept 14: Proposals for Oct 13 CarletonU CIRCLE conference

- Sept 22-23: Birch Bark & Gathering of Roots (Ladies 16+) cultural activity

- Sept 23: Lynn Gehl at ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival, Boulder Colorado

- Sept 26: Community Classroom with Policing Indigenous Movements co-authors

- Sept 27: Odawa Native Friendship Centre - AGM

- Oct 11-12: Moose Hunting in La Verendrye park (Men 18+) cultural activity

- Oct 19-21: (Women's 16+) Cultural Camp

- Oct 27: Reconciliation: Re-Membering Creator's First Sacred Pipe (Akikpautik/Akikodjiwan)

MEDIA:

- Video of Trudeau speaking with Algonquin Chiefs

- Rider Cote interview on first day at Dawson College in Montreal

- Article and photos from Pikwakanagan powwow

- Book review of Lynn Gehl's Claiming Anishinaabe

- Jay Odjick "Build a city that takes land claims seriously" Op-Ed

- Research article: Settler Governmentality and the Algonquins of Barriere Lake

OPPORTUNITIES & EVENTS -- details:

Sept 3: Submission for Cuban Hat Pitch, Doc Circuit Montreal

http://cubanhat.tv/event/show/cuban-hat-doc-circuit-montreal-2018

* Submit proposals for documentary projects: features, medium-length films, single episodes, series, VR projects, interactive works, etc, at any stage of progress, for possible financial and in-kind supports.

Various dates: Land Claim Negotiations Update, Beneficiary Criteria

~ Sept 5, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26: Meetings in Pikwakanagan, divided by family names

~ Sept 6 Mattawa/North Bay ~ Sept 17 Whitney ~ Sept 27 Ottawa ~ Sept 28 Kingston ~ Sept 29 Toronto/Mississaugua

* Algonquins of Pikwakanagan members only. For full schedule & locations:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/ddpz42qs1pgmxu5/corrected%20land%20claim%20mtgs%20sept%202018.jpg

Sept 7: Pitches for "Watch Yourself: The Surveillance Issue"

GUTS is a digital, volunteer-run feminist blog and twice-a-year magazine.

http://gutsmagazine.ca/call-for-submissions-2/

Sept 14: Presentation proposals due for Oct 13 CarletonU CIRCLE conference

- Theme: "Decolonial Love: Nurturing Roots of Resurgence and Refusal"

https://www.dropbox.com/s/yz28dllpya2qa4y/Decolonial-Love%20CFP%20-%20updated.pdf

* "We encourage participation by artists, activists, organizers, community-members, and all experts(academic and non-academic)"

Sept 22-23: Birch Bark & Gathering of Roots (Ladies 16+) cultural activity

- Teachings to make birch bark baskets and baby tciman. With Tina & Cezin Nottaway. Expect to be in the bush 8-10hrs/day. Leaving each day 9am from Maniwaki NFC. Lunch & snacks provided. Registration 819-892-0892 by Sept 14. Poster:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/ubbk1bdkfdthews/Birch%20Bark%20%26%20Cultural%20Camp.jpg

* This workshop is to gather materials for the Oct 19-21 Cultural Camp

Sept 23: Lynn Gehl at ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival, Boulder Colorado

https://jaipurliteraturefestival.org/boulder/program/#sep-23-2018-all-dates

Sept 26: Octopus Books Community Classroom with Andy Crosby & Jeff Monaghan

- Contesting Total Institutions: How to Use Access To Information / Freedom Of Information for Research, Journalism, Resistance

http://octopusbooks.ca/event/octopus-books-community-classroom-contesting-total-institutions-how-to-use-access-to

* Crosby & Monaghan are co-authors of Policing Indigenous Movements: Dissent and the Security State (2018), which includes a focus on the Algonquins of Barriere Lake situation (see journal article in 'Media' section below)

Sept 27: Odawa Native Friendship Centre - Annual General Meeting

6:00pm (5:30pm refreshments) at Rideau HS, 815 St Laurent Blvd, Ottawa.

Info and questions: 613-722-3811

https://www.dropbox.com/s/qdqrbo76ae6adzd/OdawaNFC-AGM-27Sept2018.jpg

Oct 11-12: Moose Hunting in La Verendrye park (Men 18+) cultural activity

- Transportation, camping gear, and meals will be provided. Registration: Maniwaki NFC 819-892-0892 by Oct 4. Poster:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/dgieqqiglud6iu3/Moose%20Hunting%20-%20Oct11-12.jpg

Oct 19-21: Women's (16+) Cultural Camp

- With Cezin, Deb, Suzanne, and Graceful. Transportation, camping gear, and meals provided. Registration: Maniwaki NFC 819-892-0892 by Oct 14. Poster:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/ubbk1bdkfdthews/Birch%20Bark%20%26%20Cultural%20Camp.jpg

Oct 27: Reconciliation: Re-Membering Creator's First Sacred Pipe

- Honouring Akikpautik and Akikodjiwan: A Panel Discussion with Albert Dumont, Lynn Gehl, Randy Boswell, and Lindsay Lambert. 2-5pm, at 345 Richmond Rd, Ottawa

https://www.facebook.com/events/2098947666814368/

* $22. Tickets can be purchased at this Eventbrite link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reconciliation-re-membering-creators-first-sacred-pipe-tickets-49213541026

================

MEDIA -- details:

Video of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meeting with Algonquin chiefs

- 9min video, from August 15 in Rouyn Quebec, posted by Lucien Wabanonik

https://www.facebook.com/russell.diabo/posts/10155353836472003

* If needed, we may be able to help have it uploaded on YouTube, since some people may not be able to access Facebook videos. Please email us if this is of interest.

Rider Cote from Kitigan Zibi, interviewed by CBC Daybreak Montreal on first day at Dawson College CEGEP

http://www.cbc.ca/player/play/1304109123757

Aboriginal veterans recognized at 31st annual Algonquins of Pikwakanagan powwow

- Article + over 25 photos:

https://www.pembrokeobserver.com/news/local-news/aboriginal-veterans-recognized-at-31st-annual-algonquins-of-pikwakanagan-powwow

Book review: Lynn Gehl's "Claiming Anishinaabe: decolonizing the human spirit"

- Reviewed by Deanna Marie Therriault

http://anishinabeknews.ca/2018/08/04/book-review-claiming-anishinaabe-decolonizing-the-human-spirit/

"Claiming Anishinaabe is comprised of four parts with essays related to the topic of decolonization. It is at times harshly critical of the euro-centric frameworks that dominate our Indigenous existence and affirms that Indigenous knowledge concepts and ways of being are no less important than colonial concepts."

Armchair mayor: Build a city that takes land claims seriously

- Jay Odjick's (second) Op-Ed in Ottawa Citizen

https://ottawacitizen.com/opinion/columnists/armchair-mayor-build-a-city-that-takes-land-claims-seriously

"Across this country, as you read this, resources on First Nations lands are being exploited without any benefit to the people whose lands they’re being taken from."

* See more comments on his twitter: https://twitter.com/JayOdjick

Settler governmentality in Canada and the Algonquins of Barriere Lake

- Research article by Andrew Crosby and Jeffrey Monaghan (2012)

http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/0967010612457972

* They are the co-authors of the new Policing Indigenous Movements book, and are holding the community classroom event in Ottawa on September 26 (see notice in Events section)

