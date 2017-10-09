Algonquin AAMP media project newsletter September 2018 p2

by Algonquin AAMP

Kwey Kwey / Greetings,

In this Algonquin Anishinaabeg Aki Media Project email newsletter:

MEDIA:

- Vigil marks 10 years since Maisy & Shannon went missing

- Believe short documentary by Justin Petonoquot, airs on CBC

- Research article: Settler Governmentality and the Algonquins of Barriere Lake

OPPORTUNITIES & EVENTS:

- ongoing: Pikwakanagan Land Claim Negotiations Update meetings

- Sept 14: Proposals for Oct 13 CarletonU CIRCLE conference

- Sept 22-23: Birch Bark & Gathering of Roots (Ladies 16+) cultural activity

- Sept 23: Kitigan Zibi Run/Walk for Maisy & Shannon

- Sept 23: Fall Equinox Circle for Akikodjiwan

- Sept 23: Lynn Gehl at ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival, Boulder Colorado

- Setp 25: Apt613 Contributors Open House

- Sept 26: Community Classroom with "Policing Indigenous Movements" co-authors

- Sept 27: Odawa Native Friendship Centre - Annual General Meeting

- Oct 1: Applications for SAW Video's Indigenous Voices Mentorship Program

- Oct 11-12: Moose Hunting in La Verendrye park (Men 18+) cultural activity

- Oct 15: Applications for rabble.ca's Jack Layton Journalism for Change Fellowship

- Oct 19-21: (Women's 16+) Cultural Camp

- Oct 27: Reconciliation: Re-Membering Creator's First Sacred Pipe (Akikpautik/Akikodjiwan)

Please scroll down for all the details/links.

Want to share this newsletter with others?

Forward it or share/tweet the web link:

http://www.mediacoop.ca/story/algonquin-aamp-media-project-newsletter-september/36766

To include items in future emails, please email: algonquinakimedia [at] riseup.net

Subscribe to this list: https://lists.riseup.net/www/subscribe/algonquinaamp

For information about this project: https://lists.riseup.net/www/info/algonquinaamp

(Our twitter account @AlgonquinAAMP is _still_ suspended)

================

MEDIA -- details & links:

Vigil marks 10 years since Maisy Odjick & Shannon Alexander went missing

http://www.iheartradio.ca/580-cfra/news/vigil-for-maisy-and-shannon-ten-years-to-the-day-they-disappeared-from-maniwaki-1.7512915

* Radio interview with Laurie Odjick

http://www.iheartradio.ca/580-cfra/audio-video/ess-laurie-odjick-1.7509691?mode=Article&autoplay=1.7509691

* Article and short video

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/disappearance-shannon-alexander-maisy-odjick-10-years-1.4813286

* En francais - in french:

http://www.chga.fm/la-sq-deploie-des-policiers-a-kitigan-zibi/

https://ici.radio-canada.ca/nouvelle/1122093/10-ans-disparition-shannon-alexander-maisy-odjick

Believe, short documentary film by Justin Petonoquot

Kitigan Zibi police officer, about overcoming negativity

Aired on CBC in August, one of five films (starts 36:40)

https://watch.cbc.ca/media/media/absolutely-canadian/ottawa-docs-2018/38e815a-00f2cf96afe

Originally from Wapikoni Mobile, but CBC has some commentary from Petonoquot

http://www.wapikoni.ca/movies/believe

Settler governmentality in Canada and the Algonquins of Barriere Lake

Research article by Andrew Crosby and Jeffrey Monaghan (2012)

** The link sent in last newsletter was only fully accessible to those with institutional access. Here is the full 18-page article PDF:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/b96qgttt3ibu8sx/Crosby-Monaghan_Settler-governmentality-and-ABL.pdf

* These two are also co-authors of the new Policing Indigenous Movements book, and are holding the community classroom event in Ottawa on September 26 (see notice in Events section)

================

OPPORTUNITIES & EVENTS -- details & links:

Pikwakanagan Land Claim Negotiations Update, Beneficiary Criteria

~ Sept 5, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26: Meetings in Pikwakanagan, divided by family names

~ Sept 6 Mattawa/North Bay ~ Sept 17 Whitney ~ Sept 27 Ottawa ~ Sept 28 Kingston ~ Sept 29 Toronto/Mississaugua

* Algonquins of Pikwakanagan members only. For full schedule & locations:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/ddpz42qs1pgmxu5/corrected%20land%20claim%20mtgs%20sept%202018.jpg

Sept 13: Wapikoni on Wheels tour (MULTILINGUE) - Rouyn Quebec

7:30pm, Magasin général Dumulon, 191 avenue du Lac, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec

"Le Cinema Qui Roule" 819 797-7125 https://www.facebook.com/events/2260004694014233/

Sept 14: Presentation proposals due for Oct 13 CarletonU CIRCLE conference

- Theme: "Decolonial Love: Nurturing Roots of Resurgence and Refusal"

https://www.dropbox.com/s/yz28dllpya2qa4y/Decolonial-Love%20CFP%20-%20updated.pdf

* "We encourage participation by artists, activists, organizers, community-members, and all experts(academic and non-academic)"

Sept 22-23: Birch Bark & Gathering of Roots (Ladies 16+) cultural activity

- Teachings to make birch bark baskets and baby tciman. With Tina & Cezin Nottaway. Expect to be in the bush 8-10hrs/day. Leaving each day 9am from Maniwaki NFC. Lunch & snacks provided. Registration 819-892-0892 by Sept 14. Poster:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/ubbk1bdkfdthews/Birch%20Bark%20%26%20Cultural%20Camp.jpg

* This workshop is to gather materials for the Oct 19-21 Cultural Camp

Sept 23: Kitigan Zibi Run / Walk for Maisy & Shannon

10am at KZ Cultural Centre, 54 Makwa Minan

and with special guest Sekou Kaba, Canadian Olympic Hurdler

https://twitter.com/PAAJacko/status/1039630634065510400

Sept 23: Fall Equinox Circle for Akikodjiwan

3:30-5:30pm at Victoria Island (Ottawa) near the Peace Tree

Rain or shine, everyone welcome, Algonquin Anishinaabeg protocol, respectful media welcome.

About reclaiming sacred Akikodjiwan for ceremony, and is a healing circle.

Optional potluck aftewards, know your food ingredeints and bring feast bundle too.

Hosted by Albert Dumont www.albertdumont.com

Sept 23: Lynn Gehl at ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival, Boulder Colorado

https://jaipurliteraturefestival.org/boulder/program/#sep-23-2018-all-dates

Sept 25: Apt613 Contributors Open House, Ottawa

7:00–9:00pm, Impact Hub Ottawa (123 Slater St, 6th Floor)

"Apt613 Community Initiatives is a not-for-profit organization driven by volunteers. Our main activity is apt613.ca, an award-winning hyperlocal blog focused on sharing the best of Ottawa’s arts and culture."

http://apt613.ca/open-house-2018/

Sept 26: Octopus Books Community Classroom with Andy Crosby & Jeff Monaghan

- Contesting Total Institutions: How to Use Access To Information / Freedom Of Information for Research, Journalism, Resistance

http://octopusbooks.ca/event/octopus-books-community-classroom-contesting-total-institutions-how-to-use-access-to

* Crosby & Monaghan are co-authors of Policing Indigenous Movements: Dissent and the Security State (2018), which includes a focus on the Algonquins of Barriere Lake situation (see journal article in 'Media' section above)

Sept 27: Odawa Native Friendship Centre - Annual General Meeting

6:00pm (5:30pm refreshments) at Rideau HS, 815 St Laurent Blvd, Ottawa

Info and questions: 613-722-3811

https://www.dropbox.com/s/qdqrbo76ae6adzd/OdawaNFC-AGM-27Sept2018.jpg

Oct 1: Applications due for Indigenous Voices Mentorship Program, SAW Video

"This program provides production support for emerging First Nations, Métis and Inuit media artists who wish to explore the creative potential of video and media art. In addition to monetary and equipment support, the fund offers a mentorship component aimed at supporting emerging artists as they make their first independent work. Up to two grants are awarded per year."

https://www.sawvideo.com/resources/grants/saw/indigenous-voices

Oct 11-12: Moose Hunting in La Verendrye park (Men 18+) cultural activity

- Transportation, camping gear, and meals will be provided. Registration: Maniwaki NFC 819-892-0892 by Oct 4. Poster:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/dgieqqiglud6iu3/Moose%20Hunting%20-%20Oct11-12.jpg

Oct 15: Applications due for rabble.ca's Jack Layton Journalism for Change Fellowship

"The Fellowship is intended to support emerging writers and journalists. We are seeking fellows who are passionate, engaged, and interested in developing their unique voices in social change reporting. The fellowship pays a stipend of $3,000 for the three-month period."

http://rabble.ca/blogs/bloggers/rabblecas-staff-blog/2018/08/announcing-second-annual-jack-layton-journalism-change

Oct 19-21: Women's (16+) Cultural Camp

- With Cezin, Deb, Suzanne, and Graceful. Transportation, camping gear, and meals provided. Registration: Maniwaki NFC 819-892-0892 by Oct 14. Poster:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/ubbk1bdkfdthews/Birch%20Bark%20%26%20Cultural%20Camp.jpg

Oct 27: Reconciliation: Re-Membering Creator's First Sacred Pipe

- Honouring Akikpautik and Akikodjiwan: A Panel Discussion with Albert Dumont, Lynn Gehl, Randy Boswell, and Lindsay Lambert. 2-5pm, at 345 Richmond Rd, Ottawa

https://www.facebook.com/events/2098947666814368/

* $22 per ticket. 35 of the 100 tickets are already sold. Purchase at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reconciliation-re-membering-creators-first-sacred-pipe-tickets-49213541026

* Contact: akikpautik@gmail.com

================



=======

Algonquin Anishinaabeg Aki Media Project

* Email list (subscribe!) & Twitter posts:

https://lists.riseup.net/www/info/algonquinaamp

http://twitter.com/AlgonquinAAMP