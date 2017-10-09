The Media Co-op

Algonquin Nation protest continues in Ottawa. Grand Chief Verna Polson starts hunger strike. Trudeau stokes divisions

"Divide and conquer" from Trudeau at Canada Day meeting

by Algonquin AAMP

Trudeau talks with Grand Chief Polson under the Peace Tower on Canada Day, while Frankie Cote (Kitigan Zibi) and Perry Bellegarde (AFN) look on. Photo credit: ABL Chief Casey Ratt
In front of one of the alternate building entrances
At the wigwam on Wellington St. in front of main entrance
Still from one of Grand Chief Verna Polson's video updates
Quarter-page flyers. Link to print PDF is included in this post
Kwey Kwey,

This is a special newsletter edition from AAAMP, the Algonquin Anishinaabeg Aki Media Project, dedicated solely to the ongoing protest across from Parliament Hill in Ottawa:

*Last updated July 2, 11am*

The Algonquin Nation protest at 100 Wellington St continues indefinitely, led by Grand Chief Verna Polson, fighting for equality of inclusion of the Algonquin Nation at the soon-to-open Indigenous Peoples Space across from Parliament Hill. Grand Chief Polson has been sleeping in a birchbark wigwam erected directly outside what was to be the main entrance of the space. 

The Government of Canada and the three National Indigenous Organizations (NIO) intended to first open the building on June 20, 2019 as a public space for visitors to learn First Nations, Inuit, and Métis history and culture and an engagement space for meetings, but that was stopped.

The peaceful protest is ongoing and supporters are welcome to visit; bring a chair if you can. 

* Overall Invitation to Visit the Protest Camp: *

"To all people who stand in solidarity with the Algonquin Anishinabe First Nation, we ask that you visit our Grand Chief Verna Polson who is bravely camped at 100 Wellington St. in Ottawa for 11 days now and counting. The Grand Chief is protesting the disrespect the Government of Canada and the three NIOs are showing to the Algonquin People by not including them as full and equal partners, on whose lands Canada's Parliament Buildings are built. The Algonquin protocols are not being recognized and as titleholders to the land, we must protect it for the children of today and tomorrow. Our rights as a host nation are in jeopardy with this project. We will not be ignored. 

We ask that you bring a tobacco tie, containing your prayer and good intentions of support. The Grand Chief will graciously receive your tobacco and keep it safely by her side to inspire and motivate her until the Algonquin Nation are full and equal partners. The tobacco gathered at the protest camp will then be feasted and offered into a sacred fire at a ceremonial site within the perimeters of Algonquin territory. Show your support! Show your respect!"

** Please also help spread the word of this ongoing protest to family, friends, community members, and through your networks and social media. **

Grand Chief Polson started her hunger strike with a midnight ceremony Sunday night / Monday morning. Stay tuned to her personal Facebook accounts here and/or here (though they're mostly private postings).

For all official updates, follow the new public Algonquin Nation accounts on Twitter @as_equals and Facebook 'Algonquins as equal partners in 100 Wellington'.

OTHER URGENT ACTION TO TAKE:

Petition (auto-send an email to four government ministers including Trudeau):
https://act.newmode.net/action/solidarity-with-algonquins

There is also an authorized petition posted at Change.org:
https://www.change.org/p/justin-trudeau-equal-partnership-for-the-algonquin-nation-at-100-wellington-162a6123-c715-4b24-8f1b-cd4b7ad1190a 

Phone numbers of Trudeau, Bennett, AFN, ITK, MNC are posted here:
https://www.facebook.com/indigsol/posts/2820202857996620 

OFFICIAL MATERIALS:

June 30 Press Release - Algonquin Nation Programs and Services Secretariat 
"Support for Algonquin Nation Equal Partnership"
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D-W0dmTXkAA70Q7.jpg
To share: tweet and Facebook post

Printable handout with Algonquin Key Messages (1-page of each English & Francais)
https://www.dropbox.com/s/ko0uf47jxc2ztq8/100Wellington-IPS-Algonquin-messages.pdf

Printable flyers (four/page) with links to social media and this post (Colour & BW versions)
http://www.mediacoop.ca/sites/mediacoop.ca/files2/mc/algonquin100wellington-flyers.pdf
http://www.mediacoop.ca/sites/mediacoop.ca/files2/mc/algonquin100wellington-flyers_bw.pdf

LIST OF MEDIA COVERAGE: 

(Reverse chronological order)

Monday July 1 - Press release from AFN-QL, Articles from CBC & APTN, + Twitter thread from APTN's Justin Brake with videos of Frankie Cote, Claudette Commanda, Chief Lance Haymond
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/grand-chief-polson-is-not-in-the-mood-for-celebration-837489065.html 
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/wigwam-embassy-parliament-ottawa-hunger-strike-1.5196271 
https://aptnnews.ca/2019/07/01/grand-chief-launches-hunger-strike-as-algonquins-demand-fair-treatment-in-ottawa/  
https://twitter.com/JustinBrakeNews/status/1145767192694272008  
* Chief Casey Ratt's post after the July 1st meeting with Trudeau 
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=875170559512445&id=100010585276442 
https://twitter.com/blueskyikwe/status/1145790961622167552
* Letter to Métis National Council from Métis youth, women, and Two Spirit people
https://dearmetisleaders.wordpress.com/
* French / en Francais - articles d' Ici Radio-Canada et La Presse Canadienne
https://ici.radio-canada.ca/nouvelle/1205502/greve-faim-ambassade-territoire-algonquin-ottawa
https://www.lapresse.ca/actualites/201907/01/01-5232271-une-cheffe-algonquine-en-greve-de-la-faim-pres-du-parlement.php
* Spanish /en Espagnol - Artículo de Radio Canada International 
https://www.rcinet.ca/es/2019/07/01/jefa-algonquina-anishinabeg-inicia-huelga-de-hambre-cerca-del-parlamento-de-ottawa/

Sunday June 30 - CFRA morning interview announcing hunger strike, Blog post by Albert Dumont, and video report by CTV Ottawa
http://www.iheartradio.ca/580-cfra/podcasts/listen-now-i-m-going-on-a-hunger-strike-algonquin-anishinabeg-nation-grand-chief-verna-polson-1.9385502 
http://albertdumont.com/announcement-grand-chief-polson-hunger-strike/ 
https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=1719400

Thursday June 27 - Article from Ottawa Citizen
https://ottawacitizen.com/news/local-news/algonquin-demand-space-in-indigenous-opposite-parliament-hill

Wednesday June 26 - Video update from Grand Chief Verna Polson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdLjL5v_JeU

Tuesday June 25 - Video update from Grand Chief Verna Polson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2LH8KA9Ygpg

Monday June 24 - Article from APTN
https://aptnnews.ca/2019/06/24/algonquin-grand-chief-continues-ottawa-wigwam-protest-in-front-of-the-former-u-s-embassy/

Sunday June 23 - Twitter thread from Kebaowek Chief Lance Haymond
https://twitter.com/LanceHaymond/status/1142981277144027136

Friday June 21 - Article from Globe and Mail
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-algonquins-want-part-of-the-old-us-embassy-that-trudeau-said-would/ 

Thursday June 20 - CBC morning radio news report, and APTN video with article 
https://soundcloud.com/equitableeducation-ca/algonquin-reoccupation
https://aptnnews.ca/2019/06/20/algonquin-set-up-wigwam-across-from-parliament-hill-in-protest/

Wednesday June 19 -  Radio-Canada and CBC reports on the beginning of the protest
https://ici.radio-canada.ca/nouvelle/1191462/algonquins-territoire-creation-embassade-autocthone-ottawa
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/wigwam-embassy-parliament-ottawa-1.5182461
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oB9fRwNusG8

Monday June 17 - Press Conference 28-minute video, and APTN report:
http://www.cpac.ca/en/programs/headline-politics/episodes/66003917
https://aptnnews.ca/2019/06/17/algonquin-first-nations-say-they-want-a-foot-in-the-indigenous-embassy-door/ 

Algonquin Anishinaabeg Aki Media Project [AAAMP]

Email newsletter (subscribe!) + web posts:

https://lists.riseup.net/www/info/algonquinaamp
http://mediacoop.ca/author/algonquin-aamp

