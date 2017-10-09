The Media Co-op

Background docs expose Trudeau's cherry-picking from 1996 Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples report

Two documents giving context not to be forgotten

by Russell Diabo

These two documents (available at the links below) regarding the Report and Recommendations of the 1996 Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples (RCAP)  were prepared in 1997 under the direction of Assembly of First Nations National Chief Ovide Mercredi and were put together by Peter Di Gangi, Russell Diabo and Marilyn Buffalo, with input from Rolland Pangowish and other AFN staff.

The Trudeau government is cherry picking certain RCAP recommendations without consulting Indigenous Peoples, such as dissolving the Department of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada (INAC).

Therefore tese two historical documents 1) AFN RCAP analysis and 2) AFN discussion paper on implementation of the RCAP recommendations are being shared to provide some background and context to evaluate what the federal government and the Assembly of First Nations are currently saying and doing about the RCAP Report and Recommendations 20 years later.

application/pdf iconRoyal Commission - Strategies for Implementation
application/pdf iconRoyal Commission - Analysis and Commentary

Tags: AFNIndian AffairsTrudeauRoyal Commissionreconciliation

