The Media Co-op

Local Independent News

The network: Media Co-op The Dominion Halifax Vancouver Montreal Toronto
More independent news:
Do you want free independent news delivered weekly? sign up now
Can you support independent journalists with $5? donate today!
Home
ShareTweetEmail
Reviewed by Media Co-op editors. copyeditedfact checked editors' pick [?]

Canada's War on First Nations

Presentation as relevant today as in 2008

by Russell Diabo

Canada's War on First Nations

I developed this PowerPoint presentation about Canada’s War on First Nations (click here to access) in the summer of 2008 after the federal apology for Residential Schools and the announcement of the Truth & Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

Since before Confederation in 1867, to the 1876 Indian Act, to the Liberal 1969 White Paper on Indian Policy, to the Conservatives “Buffalo Jump of the 1980’s” Native Policy, successive Liberal or Conservative governments have continued to implement a First Nations Termination Plan to end the collective Inherent, Aboriginal and Treaty rights of First Nations.

Despite the Trudeau government’s lofty promises and the use of a federal Justice Minister—who is an Indigenous Person—as camouflage, the federal War on First Nations continues albeit through stealth in secret Cabinet meetings, an internal federal Ministerial Working Group and about a hundred Termination Tables where over 400 Chiefs & Councils are negotiating the extinguishment/conversion of their Peoples' Inherent, Aboriginal and Treaty rights.

I urge you to read my presentation from 8 years ago as a benchmark to measure against the Trudeau government’s actions today and decide for yourself if I am right or wrong!

For your information, this is the message the RCMP and intelligence agencies didn’t like in their SITKA Report and I was singled out for mention because of it!

 

To access the presentation, use this address or click the link under "File attachment" below: http://www.mediacoop.ca/sites/mediacoop.ca/files2/mc/canadas_war_on_first_nations_summer_2008.pdf

For more on project SITKA and Indigenous resistance, see this recent article in Briarpatch Magazine.

File attachments:
application/pdf iconCanada's War on First Nations (summer 2008 presentation)

Add a comment
ShareTweetEmail
Socialize:
Want more grassroots coverage?
Join the Media Co-op today.
Tags: Truth and ReconcilliationTRCtitleTerminationSection 35land claimsindigenousfirst nations

Creative Commons license icon Creative Commons license icon

About the poster

Trusted by 2 other users.
Has posted 58 times.
View David Gray-Donald's profile »

Recent Posts:


David Gray-Donald (David Gray-Donald)
montreal and toronto
Member since September 2014

About:


254 words

Join the media co-op today
Things the Media Co-op does: Support
Things the Media Co-op does: Report
Things the Media Co-op does: Network
Things the Media Co-op does: Educate
Things the Media Co-op does: Discover
Things the Media Co-op does: Cooperate
Things the Media Co-op does: Build
Things the Media Co-op does: Amplify

User login

Round Table Discussions

Beyond Stop Harper
Advertisement

Languages


Google+
Subscribe to the Dominion $25/year

The Media Co-op's flagship publication features in-depth reporting, original art, and the best grassroots news from across Canada and beyond. Sign up now!