COVID-19 responses and updates from Algonquin Anishinabeg and other Indigenous communities

There are links to sources of announcements and ongoing updates, as well as wider Indigenous sources of information and analysis.

This is a special COVID-19 version of the Algonquin Anishinaabeg Aki Media Project.

Jay Odjick doing online reading of Blackflies and Bear For Breakfast, 2pm March 30 https://m.twitch.tv/jayodjick https://twitter.com/JayOdjick/status/1242153625616596995

* Sources for Algonquin Anishinabeg announcements and updates

Attached is a letter (ENG/FR) from AANTC Grand Chief Verna Polson.

The three links mentioned for government information on COVID-19, are:

http://canada.ca/ ("Responding to COVID-19: Find out what to do")

https://www.quebec.ca/en/government/services-quebec/

https://www.publichealthontario.ca/

Here are some places to get ongoing updates from Algonquin sources:

Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation announcements group on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/3290314534335761/

Kebaowek Health & Wellness Centre page on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/Kebaowek-Health-and-Wellness-Center-373639066098207/

Algonquins of Pikwakanagan weekly newsletter:

https://www.algonquinsofpikwakanagan.com/currentnewsletter/

Kitigan Zibi Anishinaabeg weekly flyers + notices:

http://www.kzadmin.com/ViewFlyers.aspx

CKWE radio has daily COVID-19 updates at noon, Mon-Fri

* 103.9FM in Kitigan Zibi, or www.ckwe1039.fm online streaming

* Some Indigenous sources of information on COVID-19 situations

Special COVID-19 web page of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL/APNQL), with ongoing updates. Supported by the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission (FNQLHSSC/CSSSPNQL).

[Also see webinars further below.]

https://covid19.cssspnql.com/?lang=en

NEW WEBSITE - Indigenous Health Today: IHToday.ca

NationTalk launched a new website, Indigenous Health Today. Announcement:

http://on.nationtalk.ca/story/indigenous-health-today-by-nationtalk-steps-up-launch-amid-covid-19-global-pandemic/

The site provides FREE listing services to further enable, support and communicate within our Nations, provinces, and territories on one single platform. To use IHtoday.ca or to receive weekly briefings please send information to: admin@ihtoday.ca

Their 'Mainstream News' section compiles all reporting on Indigenous health from across Canada, which currently is almost all COVID-19 related. Scroll through the feed here, there are multiple articles each day:

http://ihtoday.ca/category/mainstream-news/

WEBINARS:

*Note: Audio files from these webinars, providing lower file sizes for more accessibe streaming or download, are available at:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/39t1xeddrpu3g7p/AAADNDy6m87-zu62NHtrEzO7a?dl=0

U of Manitoba researchers Stephane McLachlan and Myrle Ballard speak on their research on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Indigenous communities. Hosted by Dr. Niigaan Sinclair, and the U of M Natives Studies Dept. (March 18)

https://www.facebook.com/niigaan/videos/10103368765164611/

Read related article:

https://www.winnipegfreepress.com/opinion/columnists/pandemic-plans-lacking-in-indigenous-communities-568722952.html

Webinar on Covid19 and Indigenous Communities (March 18)

Speakers: Isaac Murdoch, James Makokis, Nitanis Desjarlais, and Jeff Wastisicoot.

Moderators: Waasekom and Eriel Tchekwie Deranger

Presented by Indigenous Climate Action in collaboration with Idle No More and NDN fellows, Waasekom and Jesse Cardinal.

https://www.facebook.com/indigenousclimateaction/videos/1758248117644244/

First Nations Health Managers Association - Virtual Town Hall (March 25)

FNHMA and ISC (Indigenous Services Canada) discuss how COVID-19 is affecting health managers, front line health workers, and First Nations communities. Questions and concerns from the public were also covered. Questions? fnhma@ihtoday.ca

http://ihtoday.ca/virtual-town-hall-english/

https://www.facebook.com/APTNNews/videos/218405949228001/

French/Francais: http://ihtoday.ca/virtual-town-hall-french/

COVID-19 info from Assembly of First Nations Quebec & Labrador:

* March 25 webinar: FNQLHSSC Public Health Advisor, Marie-Noëlle Caron, and AFNQL Chief Ghislain Picard (first half in French, then in English)

* March 26 webinar: FNQLHSSC Public Health Advisor, Marie-Noëlle Caron, and FNQLHSSC Executive Director Marjolaine Siouï (two separate videos for English / French)

All videos available at:

https://www.facebook.com/pg/cssspnql/videos/

--

