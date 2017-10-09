The Media Co-op

Education edition - Algonquin AAAMP Media Project newsletter

Four upcoming events/opportunities: Ottawa, Guelph, Ontario-wide

by Algonquin AAMP

Special email sendout - Education edition, Algonquin Anishinaabeg Aki Media Project newsletter

CONTENTS:
*Ottawa Sept 29 TRC elementary ed'n session w/ Colinda Clyne, Jay Odjick
*Ontario-wide Sept 21 student-led high school walkout
*Sept 21 registration deadline for AQ course (Guelph) w/ Colinda Clyne
*Oct 25 Building an Indigenous School in Ottawa meeting 

--------
DETAILS:

Sept 29 - Special Session on Indigenous Education for Elementary
"Responding to Calls to Action in the Elementary Class: Take Action on Reconciliation"
Facilitated by Colinda Clyne, Anishinaabekwe (Kitigan Zibi FN), with 26 years of teaching experience. 
And with Jay Odjick, an Algonquin artist, writer, and television producer also from Kitigan Zibi.
* Saturday 8:30am-12noon, at Ramada Hotel 2259 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa
Free, spaces are limited - RSVP kforsyth@scholastic.ca
POSTER https://www.dropbox.com/s/9w0m4huhae0xcwa/sept29%20trc%20education.jpg

Sept 21 - Ontario-wide Student-led Walkout
Focused especially on the TRC curriculum and Sex Ed curriculum
Friday 1-3pm https://www.facebook.com/events/604365633298705/
STUDENT GUIDE https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Pj6oiHOurCOvk9WspyvAQkwoiXrgezktao7TEYyWiPc
HASHTAGS #WeTheStudentsDoNotConsent #WalkoutForOurEducation
PODCAST INTERVIEW http://rabble.ca/podcasts/shows/talking-radical-radio/2018/09/high-school-student-walkout-ontario
OTTAWA ARTICLE https://ottawacitizen.com/news/local-news/this-is-our-future-ottawa-students-to-join-provincial-walkout-to-protest-curriculum-changes
** Six Ottawa-area schools are currently reported to be part of this, and some are still looking for speakers and support - if you would like us to put you in touch, please email us: algonquinakimedia@riseup.net

Sept 21 - Registration deadline for Additional Qualification course
https://twitter.com/clclyne/status/1039665076028858369
"WLU2001: FIRST NATIONS, MÉTIS AND INUIT PEOPLES: UNDERSTANDING TRADITIONAL TEACHINGS, HISTORIES, CURRENT ISSUES AND CULTURES, PART 1"
Sept 27 - Dec 13 / Hours: 54 Face-to-face, 46 Online, 25 Self-directed learning
Instructor: Colinda Clyne (Kitigan Zibi Algonquin Anishinaabeg)
Location: UGDSB Head Office, 500 Victoria Rd. N., Guelph, Ontario
REGISTER/MORE INFO: http://wlu.ca/education/aq
POSTER https://www.dropbox.com/s/2c51paa7r4qvg8n/FNMI%20teacher%20AQ%20course%20guelph.jpg

Oct 25 - Let's Build an Indigenous School in Ottawa
Community Meeting - Thursday Oct 25, start at 5:30pm
at Willis College, 1200 St. Laurent Blvd Unit 20 / Entrance 5
https://www.facebook.com/events/234390370754551/
Contact Lindsey McGregor/Paula Napoose: atikamegconsulting@gmail.com
POSTERS
https://www.dropbox.com/s/7l059dzmj750m33/Oct25%20school%20mtg%20Parent.png
https://www.dropbox.com/s/2j96am429z35z8b/Oct25%20school%20mtg%20Teacher.png

 


Topics: GovernanceEducationDirect ActionSolidarityIndigenous
Tags: CurriculumTRCwalkoutCourseWorkshopSchoolstudentsteacherseducationindigenous

