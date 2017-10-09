Education edition - Algonquin AAAMP Media Project newsletter

by Algonquin AAMP

Special email sendout - Education edition, Algonquin Anishinaabeg Aki Media Project newsletter

CONTENTS:

*Ottawa Sept 29 TRC elementary ed'n session w/ Colinda Clyne, Jay Odjick

*Ontario-wide Sept 21 student-led high school walkout

*Sept 21 registration deadline for AQ course (Guelph) w/ Colinda Clyne

*Oct 25 Building an Indigenous School in Ottawa meeting

DETAILS:

Sept 29 - Special Session on Indigenous Education for Elementary

"Responding to Calls to Action in the Elementary Class: Take Action on Reconciliation"

Facilitated by Colinda Clyne, Anishinaabekwe (Kitigan Zibi FN), with 26 years of teaching experience.

And with Jay Odjick, an Algonquin artist, writer, and television producer also from Kitigan Zibi.

* Saturday 8:30am-12noon, at Ramada Hotel 2259 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa

Free, spaces are limited - RSVP kforsyth@scholastic.ca

Sept 21 - Ontario-wide Student-led Walkout

Focused especially on the TRC curriculum and Sex Ed curriculum

Friday 1-3pm https://www.facebook.com/events/604365633298705/

HASHTAGS #WeTheStudentsDoNotConsent #WalkoutForOurEducation

** Six Ottawa-area schools are currently reported to be part of this, and some are still looking for speakers and support - if you would like us to put you in touch, please email us: algonquinakimedia@riseup.net

Sept 21 - Registration deadline for Additional Qualification course

"WLU2001: FIRST NATIONS, MÉTIS AND INUIT PEOPLES: UNDERSTANDING TRADITIONAL TEACHINGS, HISTORIES, CURRENT ISSUES AND CULTURES, PART 1"

Sept 27 - Dec 13 / Hours: 54 Face-to-face, 46 Online, 25 Self-directed learning

Instructor: Colinda Clyne (Kitigan Zibi Algonquin Anishinaabeg)

Location: UGDSB Head Office, 500 Victoria Rd. N., Guelph, Ontario

Oct 25 - Let's Build an Indigenous School in Ottawa

Community Meeting - Thursday Oct 25, start at 5:30pm

at Willis College, 1200 St. Laurent Blvd Unit 20 / Entrance 5

Contact Lindsey McGregor/Paula Napoose: atikamegconsulting@gmail.com

