First LGBT Pride Parade Held In LaRonge

by Daniel Johnson

Over 100 people marched in La Ronge's first ever Pride Parade, held this morning,  July 29th 2017, starting at 11AM at the Lac LaRonge Band Office on the LLRIB First Nation through the town of LaRonge to downtown LaRonge CIBC along the southbound lane of La Ronge Avenue.

Information booths, crafts, and coffee/tea/juice/water were set up afterwards, running throughout the day at the David Patterson Park (Downtown Beach).

Saskatchewan Green Party leader Shawn Setyo and NDP interim leader Nicole Sarauer both made appearances, along with the sponsers from Lac LaRonge Indian Band, LaRonge Fire Department and Alicorn Stables. 

(Photos clipped by Daniel Johnson from Shawn Setyo's facebook videos)


Topics: SolidaritySexualityMedia

