First Nations Strategic Bulletin July - Dec 2019

Unmasking Trudeau's Redface, understanding Wet'suwet'en, and more

by Russ Diabo

In this issue:

  • Trudeau’s false “Reconciliation” is really a White Paper 2.0 for First Nations leading to termination of rights
  • Wet’suwet’en reject BC Supreme Court approval of Interlocutory Injunction prepare to defend lands
  • The Guardian reports RCMP was ready to shoot land defenders in January 2019
  • Trudeau is playing divide & rule on Aboriginal Title across Canada
application/pdf iconREAD: First Nations Strategic Bulletin July - Dec 2019

The Media Co-op's flagship publication features in-depth reporting, original art, and the best grassroots news from across Canada and beyond. Sign up now!