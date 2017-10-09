First Nations Strategic Bulletin July - Dec 2019

FIRST NATIONS STRATEGIC BULLETIN: VOLUME 17, ISSUES 7-12 JANUARY-JUNE 2019.
In this issue:
- Trudeau’s false “Reconciliation” is really a White Paper 2.0 for First Nations leading to termination of rights
- Wet’suwet’en reject BC Supreme Court approval of Interlocutory Injunction prepare to defend lands
- The Guardian reports RCMP was ready to shoot land defenders in January 2019
- Trudeau is playing divide & rule on Aboriginal Title across Canada